Pancake Day will include celebs, decorating contest

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
The Kiwanis Club of Findlay will host its 59th annual Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 in the Findlay High School Cafeteria.
Presale tickets are available from any Kiwanian and at Bindel’s Appliance, AAA Findlay and First Federal Bank-East. Presale tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. At the door, prices will increase $1 each. Tickets grant entrance to the event, as well as all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage.
In the past 58 years, an estimated 160,000 people have been served and more than $500,000 has been raised for various charitable organizations.
Continuing with last year’s new addition will be a kids’ zone featuring face painting, games and a pancake decorating contest. Additionally, there will be an aisle of silent auction items open for bidding until noon. Local celebrity pancake flippers will be featured at the grills all day.
Pancake Day is an annual event hosted by Kiwanis Clubs around the world. Proceeds will support the Kiwanis Club of Findlay, whose mission is to benefit children through projects like Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Kiwanis Closets, Winterfest and Santa’s House, along with Project S.A.F.E.

