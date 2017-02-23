Scholarships offered to those pursuing health care careers

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Blanchard Valley Health System is offering educational scholarships to individuals pursuing health care careers.
Health system employees, current college students and high school seniors entering college are eligible to apply.
A complete list of scholarships, along with applications, deadlines, qualifications and contact information, can be viewed at www.bvhealthsystem.org/scholarships by clicking on the “Scholarships” link under the “Health Care Professionals” menu.
Those who receive a scholarship may be required to make a commitment to Blanchard Valley Health System.
Available scholarships include:
• The Jane Heminger Nursing Scholarship, available to students completing at least their first year of education with a minimum grade point average of 3.25 or higher and who are accepted into a nursing program at an accredited college of nursing. Applications are due April 1.
• The Kathleen Higgins Endowed Scholarship, available to students pursuing a career in nursing. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Preference is given to applicants demonstrating financial need. Applications are due by April 1.
• Phyllis Zimber Endowed Scholarship, available to those pursuing a degree in nursing with a special interest in obstetrics. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Preference is given to applicants who are health system employees, their family members, or those who demonstrate financial need. Applications must be received by April 1.
• Karis S. (Powell) Woodward RN Nursing Scholarship Fund, available to nursing students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree who have been accepted into a BSN program at an accredited college of nursing. Eligible students must maintain a 3.0 grade point average and exhibit good moral character. This scholarship is renewable from year to year. Applications are due by April 1.
• Barbara Miles Nursing Scholarship, available to a nursing student entering at least the sophomore year of an accredited nursing program or current nurses pursuing an advanced degree or specialty training. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Applications are due April 1.
• The Kristine Mullen Memorial Scholarship Fund, available to nursing students interested in critical care, advancement in nursing education and/or nurses interested in becoming educators. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Applications are due April 1.
• The Karen S. Jones Nursing Certification Scholarship, available to the health system’s Bluffton and Findlay campus registered nurses who wish to gain certification. Applicants must have practiced two years in their specialty. Applications are due by April 1.
• Nursing Education Fund, available to professional nurses employed within the Blanchard Valley Health System. The scholarship can be used for individual conference participation, nursing speakers for a large group of staff nurses, certification for specialized nursing and pursuit of advanced degrees in the health care field. Applications are due by April 1 and Sept. 1 of each year. For more information on the above scholarships, call 419-429-6414.
• The Findlay Auxiliary Scholarship, offering assistance to Hancock County area high school seniors pursuing health-related careers. Students must attend a Hancock County school, Findlay High School or St. Wendelin High School; be in the top third of their class academically; and have a sincere goal to enter the medical field. Applications are due by April 15. For more information, call 419-423-5342.
• Medical Explorer Post Scholarship, offering assistance to high school seniors planning to pursue a career in medicine for more than 20 years. Applicants must have been a Medical Explorer Post member for at least two years, be in good academic standing and have participated in community and volunteer activities. Applications are due by April 1. For information, call 419-722-2641.
• Greater Northwest Ohio Diabetes Association, offering educational assistance to people with diabetes. Applicants must be a high school senior or college student with diabetes from Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, Seneca, Wood or Wyandot counties. Applications are due by March 31. For more information, call 419-423-5434.
• Sherri Winegardner Endowed Nursing Scholarship, available to nursing students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree or an advanced degree in nursing. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Applications are due by April 1. For information, call 419-423-5457.
• Maxine Snyder Endowed Trust Certification and Masters Preparation Scholarship, available to a current health system employee who is a registered nurse and has been employed there for at least one year. Applications are due by April 1. For information, call 419-423-5457.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Feb
23
Thu
9:00 am Bluffton Senior Citizen Center G... @ Bluffton Senior Citizen Center
Bluffton Senior Citizen Center G... @ Bluffton Senior Citizen Center
Feb 23 @ 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
The Bluffton Senior Citizen Center will host community garage sale this month. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24, and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25. The senior center is located at 132 N. Main St., Bluffton. The workshop is provided through a Geary Family Foundation grant.
10:00 am Babies Love Books @ Bluffton Public Library
Babies Love Books @ Bluffton Public Library
Feb 23 @ 10:00 am
A session of Babies Love Books will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 23, including stories, movement and songs for babies and toddlers up to 3 years old. Activities promote language and motor development. To register, call the library at 419-358-5016, send an email to birkey@blufftonpubliclibrary.org or stop by the front desk. The library is located at 145 S. Main St., Bluffton.
10:00 am Putnam County Library Bilingual ... @ Putnam County District Library -- Leipsic Edwards-Gamper Memorial location
Putnam County Library Bilingual ... @ Putnam County District Library -- Leipsic Edwards-Gamper Memorial location
Feb 23 @ 10:00 am
The Putnam County District Library in Ottawa and the Leipsic Edwards-Gamper Memorial location will both host bilingual storytimes this month. Storytime in Leipsic will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 23, while the session in Ottawa is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Children’s books will be read in Spanish and in English. There will also be snacks and crafts.
6:30 pm Bluffton Public Library Star Walk @ Quarry Farm Nature Preserve
Bluffton Public Library Star Walk @ Quarry Farm Nature Preserve
Feb 23 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
The Bluffton Public Library will host a star walk from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Quarry Farm Nature Preserve, 14321 Road 7L, Pandora. Those attending should park along the road and meet at the shelter house. Dress for the weather, including good walking boots or shoes, and bring a flashlight. The guided walk will take visitors to the preserve area to look at the stars. No infant strollers are permitted. All children must be accompanied by a responsible parent or guardian. Registration is required by Feb. 17 by calling the library at 419-358-5016 or stopping by the front desk. The library is located at 145 S. Main St., Bluffton.
7:00 pm Findlay Art League Dance Night @ Findlay Art League
Findlay Art League Dance Night @ Findlay Art League
Feb 23 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
The Findlay Art League will present Dance Night every Thursday, beginning this evening, led by Ashley Donaldson. The night begins with a 7 p.m. lesson, followed by dancing until 8:30. Those attending are requested to arrive by 6:45 p.m. to register. No partner is required, and no experience is necessary. All styles of music and modern jive dancing will be explored. Cost is $8 per person, but there will be a discount for people buying multiple entries ahead of time (6 for $42, 10/$70). The Findlay Art League is located at 117 W. Crawford St.
7:00 pm Garden Club of Findlay meeting @ Fox Run Manor
Garden Club of Findlay meeting @ Fox Run Manor
Feb 23 @ 7:00 pm
Attracting butterflies and moths is the topic of this month’s program at the Men’s and Women’s Garden Club of Findlay’s meeting, 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Fox Run Manor, 11745 Township Road 145. Mike Gilligan, a retired Findlay science teacher, will share his expertise. The public is welcome to attend.
7:00 pm Life Tree Cafe: Spiritual But No... @ St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
Life Tree Cafe: Spiritual But No... @ St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
Feb 23 @ 7:00 pm
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week, the author of “The Shack” weighs in on “Spiritual But Not Religious” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company