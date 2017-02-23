Scholarships offered to those pursuing health care careers

Blanchard Valley Health System is offering educational scholarships to individuals pursuing health care careers.

Health system employees, current college students and high school seniors entering college are eligible to apply.

A complete list of scholarships, along with applications, deadlines, qualifications and contact information, can be viewed at www.bvhealthsystem.org/scholarships by clicking on the “Scholarships” link under the “Health Care Professionals” menu.

Those who receive a scholarship may be required to make a commitment to Blanchard Valley Health System.

Available scholarships include:

• The Jane Heminger Nursing Scholarship, available to students completing at least their first year of education with a minimum grade point average of 3.25 or higher and who are accepted into a nursing program at an accredited college of nursing. Applications are due April 1.

• The Kathleen Higgins Endowed Scholarship, available to students pursuing a career in nursing. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Preference is given to applicants demonstrating financial need. Applications are due by April 1.

• Phyllis Zimber Endowed Scholarship, available to those pursuing a degree in nursing with a special interest in obstetrics. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Preference is given to applicants who are health system employees, their family members, or those who demonstrate financial need. Applications must be received by April 1.

• Karis S. (Powell) Woodward RN Nursing Scholarship Fund, available to nursing students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree who have been accepted into a BSN program at an accredited college of nursing. Eligible students must maintain a 3.0 grade point average and exhibit good moral character. This scholarship is renewable from year to year. Applications are due by April 1.

• Barbara Miles Nursing Scholarship, available to a nursing student entering at least the sophomore year of an accredited nursing program or current nurses pursuing an advanced degree or specialty training. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Applications are due April 1.

• The Kristine Mullen Memorial Scholarship Fund, available to nursing students interested in critical care, advancement in nursing education and/or nurses interested in becoming educators. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Applications are due April 1.

• The Karen S. Jones Nursing Certification Scholarship, available to the health system’s Bluffton and Findlay campus registered nurses who wish to gain certification. Applicants must have practiced two years in their specialty. Applications are due by April 1.

• Nursing Education Fund, available to professional nurses employed within the Blanchard Valley Health System. The scholarship can be used for individual conference participation, nursing speakers for a large group of staff nurses, certification for specialized nursing and pursuit of advanced degrees in the health care field. Applications are due by April 1 and Sept. 1 of each year. For more information on the above scholarships, call 419-429-6414.

• The Findlay Auxiliary Scholarship, offering assistance to Hancock County area high school seniors pursuing health-related careers. Students must attend a Hancock County school, Findlay High School or St. Wendelin High School; be in the top third of their class academically; and have a sincere goal to enter the medical field. Applications are due by April 15. For more information, call 419-423-5342.

• Medical Explorer Post Scholarship, offering assistance to high school seniors planning to pursue a career in medicine for more than 20 years. Applicants must have been a Medical Explorer Post member for at least two years, be in good academic standing and have participated in community and volunteer activities. Applications are due by April 1. For information, call 419-722-2641.

• Greater Northwest Ohio Diabetes Association, offering educational assistance to people with diabetes. Applicants must be a high school senior or college student with diabetes from Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, Seneca, Wood or Wyandot counties. Applications are due by March 31. For more information, call 419-423-5434.

• Sherri Winegardner Endowed Nursing Scholarship, available to nursing students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree or an advanced degree in nursing. A grade point average of 3.0 or higher is required. Applications are due by April 1. For information, call 419-423-5457.

• Maxine Snyder Endowed Trust Certification and Masters Preparation Scholarship, available to a current health system employee who is a registered nurse and has been employed there for at least one year. Applications are due by April 1. For information, call 419-423-5457.

Comments

comments