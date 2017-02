OTTAWA — A “Chasing Away the Winter Blues” seed-starting program will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 6 at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa.

Deb Croy of The Watering Can will talk about the basics for starting seeds indoors during winter, seeds for the garden and types of flowers. Those attending should bring a small container and soil.

There is a $5 fee. Register by calling the library at 419-523-3747.

Comments

comments