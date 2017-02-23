Soroptimist gathering set

ADA — The Celebration of Women Awards Banquet will be held in the ballroom of Ohio Northern University at 6 p.m. March 30 in a collaboration of Soroptimist International clubs representing Kenton-Hardin County, Hancock County and Lima.

Recognition will be given to girls and women from each club. The event also features keynote speaker Charlene Bonsignore, a cancer survivor, competitive natural bodybuilder and inspirational leader.

Tickets are $15 per person and include dinner. Email Missie Austin at missieaustin@gmail.com or sikenton@soroptimist.net or call 419-673-7104 for tickets or more information. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 9. The event is open to the public.

