WITH VIDEO: Students discover the ‘wonder’ of directing





By SARA ARTHURS

Staff Writer

The Queen of Hearts announces that she wishes to play Simon Says, as croquet is “so 19th century.”

She directs Alice to: hop on one leg, do jumping jacks, “melt like wax,” “walk like a monster.”

The children in the upcoming Youtheatre production of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” are being choreographed by a girl not much older than them. Mya Lunguy, 13, is assistant choreographer, one of 11 teens helping younger children through the production. The teens watch and shadow the adult co-directors.

Teens learn about the creative and technical aspects of a production in The Youth Assistant Program, part of the Arts Partnership’s Youtheatre program. It’s been in existence since 2006. Ninety teens have participated, many for multiple years, including Mya.

“My dream is to be on Broadway,” said Mya, an eighth-grader at Donnell Middle School. She has been dancing for 10 years and finds it a meaningful way to express herself. So she was interested in choreography.

Youtheatre had never had an assistant choreographer before, until Mya asked if she could do it. They said yes. Her reaction? “Oh my gosh, I get to do it!” She has learned the need to be patient with younger children.

“Honestly, I love every single kid that I work with,” she said.

Mya browses YouTube for ideas, and gets to contribute her own ideas to the play, particularly in the Simon Says sequence.

“It’s been a journey,” she said.

Shea McMaster is the production’s assistant director. Shea, 13, is a seventh-grader at Donnell Middle School and has been doing theater since the third grade.

At this particular rehearsal, Shea is directing “the Tweedles” — Tweedledee and Tweedledum — in a song. He offers encouragement as the Tweedles shake hands and sing their song.

As he does this, over at the piano, co-director and music director Lindsay Taylor leads a group of children singing about painting the roses red. Another song being sung this evening is “A very merry unbirthday to you!”

Taylor is an adult, but helping with the music is 14-year-old Abby Omlor.

The ninth-grader at Findlay High School is the show’s assistant music director. She said the unbirthday song is a fun one.

She likes working with the children, and enjoys singing. This work has helped her learn more about what goes on behind the scenes.

Shea, too, said he is learning new things. He likes writing down the blocking and getting to know all the different personalities.

“I really enjoy just working with the kids,” he said.

And “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” is a fun production for him: “I like anything Disney.”

To participate, teens complete an application indicating their past Youtheatre or other performance experience. Applications are reviewed and students are assigned positions which can also include stage manager, technical director/set painter, lighting designer, sound designer, costume designer, makeup designer and house manager.

Taylor said the youths get “definitely a sense of responsibility and a sense of confidence.”

Julie Lane, co-director and choreographer, said the teens bring their own ideas to the play, and she sees them mature and grow.

Taylor has seen some who were young children performing, themselves, years ago and are now helping other younger children. She has seen the teens say back to the younger children things the adults once said to them.

They learn not just theater skills but how to communicate, work through problems and work as a team.

“These are all awesome kids,” Lane said.

Lane said this is the second time they have worked with Mya. Her hope is that the teens follow in Maya’s footsteps.

“‘Cause I can’t do it forever,” she said.

“Alice in Wonderland Jr.” has been in rehearsals since early January. There are 60 students in grades 4-6 involved.

“They’re going to be fabulous on stage,” Mya said.

In addition to Lane and Taylor, other adults include technical director Isaac Steinhour. Craig VanRenterghem, the Arts Partnership’s education director, is the producer and oversees the Youtheatre program.

Performances of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church. Limited tickets are available by contacting the Arts Partnership by phone at 419-422-4624, in person at 618 S. Main St., or at www.artspartnership.com.

Arthurs: 419-427-8494 Send an E-mail to Sara Arthurs

Twitter: @swarthurs

Comments

comments