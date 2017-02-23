Thursday calendar

TODAY

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; EnhanceFitness, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 9:30-10:15 and 10:30-11:15 a.m.; gentle aquatics class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; walking/jogging at University of Findlay Koehler Center, 10-11 a.m.; lunch, glazed ham loaf, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birchaven; senior cinema: “The Jungle Book,” 1 p.m.; S2O: Seniors Singing Out, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; cardio mix class, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Natural Healing Massage, canceled; bootcamp 45, 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; Grapevine open discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; open book, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; open discussion, 7 p.m., 111 Grove St., Bluffton; open lead, 8 p.m., Howard United Methodist Church.

Findlay High School Gals of ’56, lunch, 11:30 a.m., Millstream Cafe, 1150 Broad Ave.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; Food for the Soul with St. Catherine’s, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free-for-all day, 1-2 p.m.

Open Arms, women’s and children support group, 6 p.m., call 419-422-4766 for more details.

Grief Share, open grief support group, 6:30 p.m., for location, call 419-424-3301.

Findlay Sail & Power Squadron, America’s Boating Course, 7 p.m., Millstream Career Center.

PALS meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., second floor of The Ruse Building at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Meetings are open to anyone grieving the death of a loved one to suicide.

