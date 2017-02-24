Bowling teams forming for annual charity event

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
BOWLING GREEN — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio will host its annual Bowl for Kids Sake on March 25 at Al-Mar Lanes, Bowling Green. Bowling times are scheduled for 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Bowlers are asked to donate $30 or more per adult and $25 each per student college age and younger. All proceeds help support the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ one-to-one mentoring program.
For more information, call Melva at 419-353-2113 or email bbbs2@wcnet.org.

