Students get buddy-buddy on benches

Posted On Fri. Feb 24th, 2017
Aiden Brickner, a first-grader at Whittier Primary School, and Addison Kokensparger, a fourth-grader at Wilson Vance Intermediate and a former Whittier student, sit on a Buddy Bench at Whittier’s playground. Thanks to this year’s Hancock Leadership class project, each elementary school in Findlay and Hancock County will hopefully have its own Buddy Bench by spring. (Provided photo)

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF
Staff Writer
Finding a friend is about to get a lot easier for young children.
Thanks to this year’s Hancock Leadership class project, all of the elementary schools in Findlay and Hancock County will hopefully have their own Buddy Bench by spring.
Buddy Benches are designated benches at each playground where children can go, whether they’re lonely or just looking for a new friend. Other students who see the child on the bench will be encouraged to interact with him or her.
“It’s a very easy, child-friendly concept to get,” said Andrea Kokensparger, counselor at Whittier Primary and Wilson Vance Intermediate schools. “So once the explanation is out there, they know how to do it.”
Whittier has had a Buddy Bench for several years, but many of the other schools in Findlay and Hancock County don’t, said Genna Freed and Chelsea Steinman, members of this year’s Hancock Leadership class.
“It really is a community project. It’s for the kids of our community,” said Freed. “So we’re looking for support. We’ve applied for grants and things like that, but we think the community will back this.”
Class members are working to raise $7,500 to provide 12 elementary schools and area private schools with a bench, while some schools already have benches on their playgrounds that will be designated as Buddy Benches. All 21 elementary schools in the area have requested curriculum to support the use of the bench, said Freed.
A wine-tasting fundraiser will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Wine Merchant, 540 S. Main St. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. All proceeds will benefit the project.
The Hancock Leadership class decided on the Buddy Bench idea — from a list of three or four projects — in November. And although the class is raising money to pay for benches, members will also be constructing them and putting them in place with help from students at Millstream Career Center.
The class also has an education team putting together a curriculum for how to implement the Buddy Bench program at each school.
“They’re putting together a plan for guidance counselors, teachers, principals, to kind of teach kids how to properly use these,” said Freed. “We don’t want a kid sitting on a bench to be made fun of, so having this curriculum behind it will help enforce that this is an anti-bullying tool, and a tool to help you make friends and be a friend.”
According to the buddybench.org website, the idea was started by a student named Christian Bucks at Roundtown Elementary in York, Pennsylvania. He first learned about Buddy Benches when his family was considering moving to Germany and he saw a bench on a website for a German school. Christian thought it would be a great way to fight loneliness on the playground at his own school and suggested it to his principal. The family ended up staying in York and, in the fall of 2013, a Buddy Bench was installed at Christian’s school.
Since then, at least 1,000 elementary schools on six continents have installed Buddy Benches on their playgrounds.
The leadership class hopes the benches will be used as a tool to foster kindness, combat bullying, improve social skills and make school playgrounds a welcoming place.
Whittier Primary has had a Buddy Bench for about three years, said Kokensparger.
“We had a community member that was willing to donate the funds to have it put in if we used it for that sole purpose,” she said.
A bench was found and installed by the Findlay City Schools maintenance department.
“And we are lucky to have a very talented staff that could make a plaque that was put on it … that designates it specifically as a Buddy Bench,” she said.
When it was first installed, Whittier principal Susan Chesebro and Kokensparger went to every classroom and talked about what it meant to have a Buddy Bench on the playground.
“It’s very easy for them to grasp, and children’s innate ability is to play,” said Kokensparger. “So the idea of asking someone to join them is not out of the question, which is great.”
The bench also makes it easier for children who might need a friend, she noted.
“Sometimes it’s hard to see a child who is looking for someone to play with because, on a busy playground, they don’t stand out,” she said. “So when they sit on that bench, it’s a visual cue for our kiddos who already have that skill to look for children and go over to them and say, ‘Come over with us and play on the swings,’ or whatever it may be.
“And at that age, they’re fighting over who gets to get that friend,” she laughed.
Each school will be able to pick the color — navy or yellow — they want for their Buddy Bench. The benches are portable and coated in a durable polyethylene coating to protect them from the weather. The frame is steel with a protective coating against rust and corrosion.
The cost of each bench is $500.
“If somebody wanted to donate a bench, they could,” said Steinman. “There’s a couple of people in the class who work for Rowmark, and Rowmark is going to put signs on the back of the benches if someone buys a bench.”
Kathy Young, special needs supervisor at Washington Preschool, said the school would “love a Buddy Bench so that all children will have an opportunity to find a place to go if they are feeling like they need a friend.”
“Our preschool strives to provide these young learners multiple opportunities to engage in cooperative play with peers,” she said.
“Opportunities to socialize and play are the foundation on which children develop problem-solving skills, language and self-esteem. If children need a friend, the Buddy Bench will empower them to communicate this to teachers and peers.”
The staff at Chamberlin Hill Intermediate and Jefferson Primary are also excited to have benches at their schools.
“Our peer mentoring program, Pierce’s Pals, was created to help students during the most difficult social time of the day, lunch and recess,” said Lori Hunt, Jefferson/Chamberlin Hill school counselor.
“We can’t think of a better way to promote this on a daily basis than to have a Buddy Bench available during lunch and recess. Both schools are committed to help our students be kind and considerate of others,” she said.
The benches will be ordered in March, with installation planned for April and May, said Freed.
Anyone interested in donating to the project can do so at the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, 123 E. Main Cross St. If writing a check, designate “Buddy Benches” in the memo line. Online donations will be accepted soon.
Online: https://findlayhancockchamber.com/buddy-benches; www.facebook.com/hancockbuddybenches.
