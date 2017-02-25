Church and Religious Events

Calvary Baptist

Calvary Baptist Church, 2000 Broad Ave., will host a free concert featuring the Maranatha Baptist University Chamber Singers at 7 p.m. Thursday. All guests are welcome and child care is available for children 3 and younger.

Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St., will celebrate the Transfiguration of the Lord at its 10:15 a.m. divine worship service Sunday. Immediately following the service, Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman will speak on the Boot, a barricading device used in the event of a school shooting. Concordia will begin the Lenten season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with the study of Jesus’ “I Am” statements from the Book of John. Pastor Matt Shive will begin a new Monday evening (6-7 p.m.) study for college-aged adults, examining topics such as justice, equality and refugees from a Biblical perspective. The class will be offered from Friday through April 8, and does not require preregistration. Additional information is available at www.concordiafindlay.com

First Baptist

This Sunday will mark the last Sunday First Baptist Church will observe its winter schedule for services. Beginning March 5, the church will return to its regular 6 p.m. family hour.

First Lutheran

The youths of First Lutheran Church will hold “Bakery Bingo” from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Cards are $1 each and all proceeds go toward the 2018 Houston ELCA Youth Gathering. The church will observe Ash Wednesday with services at 4 and 7 p.m. Violinist Lisa Frantz will accompany the senior choir, offering Lloyd Larson’s arrangement of Steve Merkel’s “Lord, Have Mercy,” performed at the 7 p.m. service. Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion will be available at both services.

First United

First United Church of Christ, 2100 Greendale Ave., will host a spaghetti dinner and the movie “Risen,” which details a Roman soldier’s search for Jesus’s body following his resurrection, at 5 p.m. March 4. “The Lorax” will be shown for the younger crowd. The movie and dinner are free and the church is handicap accessible.

Heritage Christian

FOREST — Heritage Christian Union Church, 15738 Ohio 37, Forest, will continue its 2017 Winter Concert Series at 7 p.m. Sunday with special music by “The Morse Family” from McComb. The group specializes in southern gospel music. The public is invited to attend.

Howard UM

Howard United Methodist Church, 220 Cherry St., will host a 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service for a time of worship, prayer and reflection. At the end of the service, those in attendance will receive the Imposition of Ashes as a sign of humility and repentance.

Life Tree Cafe

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week’s program is called “Police Brutality or Necessary Force? Stories from Both Sides.” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.

Mount Blanchard UM

MOUNT BLANCHARD — A contemporary worship service with music by the praise band Broken Ground will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church, 204 S. Main St. Visit the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mountblanchardumc and Broken Ground’s page at www.facebook.com/brokengroundumc for more information.

North Baltimore Area Cooperative Ministry

NORTH BALTIMORE — The churches of the North Baltimore Area Cooperative Ministry will present weekly “Community Lenten Lunches” on the Wednesdays of Lent. Members of the community are invited to lunch and Lenten devotions from noon to 1 p.m. at a North Baltimore church. There is no cost for the meals, but participants are invited to give an offering for the ministries of the cooperative, including its community food pantry. The luncheon schedule is as follows: Ash Wednesday: Holy Family Catholic Church, 115 E. Cherry St.; March 8: St. James United Methodist, 201 S. Second St.; March 15: Praise Chapel (meal at Good Shepherd, 119 W. Broadway); March 22: The Bridge Fellowship, 117 N. Tarr St.; March 29: Good Shepherd United Methodist, 119 W. Broadway; April 5: St. Luke’s Lutheran, 215 N. Second St.

Our Lady of Consolation

CAREY — The Our Lady of Consolation volunteer bakery is preparing more soup for its March sale since it proved so popular over Super Bowl weekend. Chili, ham and bean and chicken noodle soup will be offered March 4 and 5. The bakery is under the direction of Father Paul Faroh. The bakery’s homemade potato chips, made from locally grown potatoes, will be sold at a special price. The bakery’s two most popular candies, chocolate-covered marshmallows and carmallow, will also be part of the lineup. Also featured will be noodles and Father Paul’s spaghetti sauce; four kinds of pizza; and a variety of pies, breads and cookies. The sales office, located in the information booth across from the OLC Basilica, will be open from 4-7 p.m. March 4 and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 5. Proceeds will go toward the shrine’s improvement projects.

St. John Mennonite

PANDORA — PrimeTimers, a nondenominational community fellowship gathering for adults 55 and older, hosted at St. John Mennonite Church, 15988 Road 4, Pandora, will meet at noon March 7. The meeting will feature the music of Ken Cartier. The meal will include baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, mint brownies, dinner rolls and coffee. There is no cost, but donations will accepted. Call Mennonite Memorial Home of Bluffton at 419-358-1015, ext. 102, for more information.

St. John’s United

TIFFIN — Church Women United will host a World Day of Prayer celebration at 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 10 Main St., Tiffin. World Day of Prayer is an ecumenical celebration of informed prayer and prayerful action. Written by the women of the Philippines, the service invites all to explore concepts of economic justice both in the Filipino context and around the world. All are welcome to attend. Visit www.wdp-usa.org for more information.

St. Michael’s

St. Michael the Archangel Parish will mark the beginning of the Lenten season with Masses and distribution of ashes on Ash Wednesday at the following times and locations: main church, 750 Bright Road, 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; downtown church, 617 W. Main Cross St., 12:10 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and Winebrenner Theological Seminary, 950 N. Main St., 8:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross, a traditional Lenten devotion, will be prayed each Friday of Lent at 7 p.m. at the downtown church. The Knights of Columbus (701 W. Main Cross St.) will hold its annual Lenten fish fry on Fridays through April 7. Fried and baked fish, two types of potatoes, mac and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, dessert and drink is $9 for adults, $4 for children 11 and younger. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with serving through 7:30 or until fish runs out.

Zion UM

A new program called Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) will begin at Zion United Methodist Church, 9009 Ohio 12 W, on Tuesday. The program, for moms of newborns through kindergartners, begins at 6:30 p.m. Call 419-422-3010 or email mopsatzion@gmail.com for more information.

Comments

comments