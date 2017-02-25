Series of 6-week performing arts classes scheduled

Posted On Sat. Feb 25th, 2017
The Arts Partnership’s performing arts classes “Explore the Arts!” are available for youths (grades 1-5) and teens (6-12) in a variety of six-week courses.
Each course runs March 4 to April 8, meeting weekly. Course fees are $125 per person, per class. All classes are held at the University of Findlay. No make-up days will be scheduled for inclement weather, and no refunds will be issued after classes have begun.
Available classes are as follows:
• Acting: This class will provide opportunities for expansion in creative thinking, team building, oral interpretation and the craft of acting. Participants will discover the foundation of acting through theater games, scenes and exercises. For grades 1-5, classes are available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays; for grades 6-12, classes are from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
• Musical theater: Participants will work with a professional choreographer, director and vocal coach to hone vocal and dancing skills and work together to create a polished performance. Classes for grades 1-5 are available from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays; for grades 6-12, classes are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Teens in grades 9-12 will also have the opportunity to take:
• Stage Makeup: Participants will strengthen their makeup skills and learn new basics to making a variety of characters. The group will meet from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays.
To register, visit www.artspartnership.com/explore-the-arts-courses and submit payment to The Arts Partnership at 618 S. Main St. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Contact Education Director Craig VanRenterghem at education@artspartnership.com or 419-422-4624, ext. 3, for more information.

