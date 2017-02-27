Lunch ladies go bananas for making food fun

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

ADA — There’s always something cooking in the kitchen at Ada Exempted Village Schools — even if it’s not always on the menu.

Food service director Ann Hersey and her team not only plan and prepare delicious and nutritious meals for the students, they go above and beyond to make the lunchroom experience fun.

“We do all kinds of things, and it’s nothing like just for this month — it’s all the time,” said Hersey, who has headed up the cafeteria for 10 years.

“We have to get these kids on our side because, you know with all the regulations, we’re not always able to give them what we want as opposed to giving them what the USDA says we need to give them.”

For instance, there hasn’t been any salt in the kitchen for two years due to government regulations restricting sodium and fat, said Hersey.

“It makes it tough to get them to eat the vegetables, yes, it does. And no butter, either,” she said.

So the eight-member team devises other ways to make meals more enjoyable. That could mean writing a positive message on a banana peel, turning sandwiches into hearts for Valentine’s Day or transforming a cheery yellow pepper into a car filled with celery people, just to show the students how much fun it can be to eat fruits and vegetables.

Hersey made an array of food animals and insects recently after finding the idea on Pinterest.

“I told them, except for the grapes, we offer all this daily,” she said, referring to pieces of fruit and vegetables she used to create the edible menagerie.

“All they’ve got to do is take it and eat it,” she said. “And they love it. It’s the little things.”

The women, who prepare about 500 meals a day at the K-12 school on West North Avenue, work together to come up with ideas.

Cook Angie Wurst is in charge of decorating the two main doors that lead into the kitchen. Minions, the creatures that look like Twinkies from the “Despicable Me” movies, are featured this month. One door shows a giant yellow minion which Wurst describes as “your body on school lunches.” The other door is covered by an evil purple minion: “Your body off school lunches,” she explained.

Wurst said she gets a lot of help decorating, especially from head cook Susie Baughman, who does all the lettering.

“It’s a team effort,” she said. “Again, Pinterest is my best friend, so I get on and get inspiration from there.”

The decorations change monthly. March will be a Dr. Seuss theme to celebrate author Theodor Seuss Geisel’s birthday.

Wurst also decided to use a black marker to write messages like “UR Sweet,” “Be Mine” and “U Rock” on unpeeled bananas, after seeing it on Pinterest.

“I guess they’re conversation bananas,” she said, referring to the popular heart candy that sports Valentine messages.

Wurst said the students love to find words on their fruit.

“They’ll rummage through and find the saying that they want,” she said.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day last year, Baughman went the extra step to create heart-shaped grilled cheese sandwiches.

“Susie, after she made the grilled cheese, took cookie cutters and cut out the hearts, for 500 grilled cheeses,” said Wurst. “Lots of love, that’s what that was.”

Other members of the staff include Amy Sheldon, Mona Sumney, Tammie Thompson, Pam Evans and Kelly Kloeppel. Hersey said they’ll do whatever they can to get students interested in eating.

“The younger ones are pickier and these kinds of things help them eat their lunch,” she said.

In the past, Hersey has even brought kindergartners and first-graders down to the kitchen for chef classes and a chance to make their own pizzas.

The women said even the high school students enjoy their antics, which may include wearing pajamas or dressing like a nerd for Spirit Week, or singing “Happy Birthday” to a student. Kloeppel, a 10-year cafteria employee, is usually the one who takes charge of the microphone.

“I just love to sing and they know it, so all the kids always come in and ask if I’ll go out and sing,” she said.

And it doesn’t matter how old the student is; Kloeppel recently sang to her 15-year-old son.

“He was OK. He wasn’t too bothered by it,” she laughed. “We have fun. I love my job. They do say we’re, like, the coolest lunch ladies around.”

The cafeteria staff also gets the students involved in projects. For Veterans Day, children traced their hands on red, white and blue construction paper. The hands were then fashioned into a giant American flag. The children also added messages like “Thank you for your service” on the paper fingers.

“It looked just like a flag,” said Wurst. “It was really neat. It was really cool. The veterans loved it.”

In a day and age when school bullying can be a problem, Wurst said she’s glad she can help bring a smile to the students’ faces.

“Even if it’s just while they’re at lunch, we try to make them feel special and happy,” she said.

“We have to,” added Hersey. “Since you can’t have salt and butter on your vegetables, you’ve got to have something.”

