Over $480,000 in grants awarded

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation Board of Trustees has approved grants totaling $482,297. This total includes four competitive grants totaling $323,324, two president’s discretionary grants totaling $6,000 and 56 donor-advised grants totaling $152,973.

COMPETITIVE GRANTS
Competitive grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations that seek to meet community needs and match the goals, objectives and priorities of the Community Foundation. Funding for competitive grants comes from common good and field of interest funds established by donors at The Community Foundation. Awardees include:
• Hancock County ADAMHS Board was awarded a one-year, $48,324 grant to hire a consultant that will coordinate a local Specialty Team for pregnant women with substance use disorders.
• Hancock Regional Planning Commission was awarded a one-year, $200,000 grant to assist with the redevelopment of Dorney Plaza as part of the Community Foundation’s 25th anniversary.
• The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation was awarded a one-year, $75,000 grant to support celebratory activities taking place as part of the foundation’s 25th anniversary.

PRESIDENT’S DISCRETIONARY GRANTS
Discretionary grants fund urgent or special requests that are outside of the Community Foundation’s various grant cycles. The president of the Community Foundation is allocated an amount each year. These awards include:
• Hancock Historical Museum was awarded a grant for $1,000 for Volume II of the Humans of Findlay book series.
• The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation was awarded a grant for $5,000 for training of facilitators and key coalition members as part of the Collective Impact process.

DONOR-ADVISED GRANTS:
(56 grants totaling $152,973)
• American Red Cross, Hancock County Chapter: $1,000, general support
• Blanchard Valley Health Foundation: $6,670, Armes Family Cancer Care Center
• Cancer Patient Services: $250, general support; $25,000, general support
• Century Health: $1,000, Tree Line Center
• CHOPIN Hall: $500, general support; $1,000, general support
• Christian Clearing House: $1,000, general support; $1,000, general support; $500, Project Happy Feet
• City Mission of Findlay: $1,000, general support
• Crime Prevention Association of Findlay: $5,000, BOOT Program; $2,000, BOOT Program
• The Family Center Forever Fund of TCF: $500, general support
• Findlay Area Youth for Christ: $5,000, general support
• Findlay Hope House: $500, general support
• Hancock County Performing Arts Center: $500, general support; $5,000, general support; $25,000, general support
• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: $300, general support
• Hancock Historical Museum Foundation: $5,000, general support; $250, general support; $1,000, general support
• Hancock Parks Foundation: $300, general support; $2,000, replacement dog park fencing; $8,723, replacement dog park fencing • Hathaway Brown Private School: $200, general support
• Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County: $1,000, general support
• Literacy Coalition of Hancock County: $10,000, Dolly Parton Imagination Library
• Miracle League of Findlay: $300, general support
• National Nature Conservancy: $500, general support
• Nature Conservancy of Ohio: $500, general support
• NOAH Foundation of Ohio: $1,630, general support
• Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center: $5,000, general support; $500, general support; $2,000, client Christmas party; $500, general support
• Our Lady of Consolation: $10,000, special projects
• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio: $1,000, general support
• Salvation Army of Findlay: $1,000, general support; $1,000, general support; $500, general support
• Skidmore College: $100, general support
• Stein Hospice Service: $1,500, general support
• Terra Community College Foundation: $2,000, Jennifer Kneeskern Memorial Scholarship; $3,000, Lyle H. Kneeskern Memorial Scholarship
• Tiffin Charitable Foundation: $1,500, Greenlawn Cemetery Fund
• United Way of Hancock County: $5,000, general support
• University of Findlay Mazza Museum: $1,000, Mazza Museum Annual Fund
• Van Buren Music Boosters: $750, general support
• WBGU-TV: $250, general support
• Western Reserve Academy: $1,000, ice hockey program in memory of Andrew Guglielmi
• WGTE Public Broadcasting: $250, general support
• YMCA of Findlay: $1,000, Tom and Ann Buis Endowment Legacy Fund.

