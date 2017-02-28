Birchaven educational sessions slated for seniors

Birchaven Village will be hosting “Talk About It Tuesdays,” an educational series for active seniors, on the first and last Tuesdays in March and April.

The presentations will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Hatfield Dining Room at Birchaven Village, 15100 Birchaven Lane. Event dates and presentation topics include:

• March 7: “Eating Well and Staying Healthy,” healthy eating tips, recipes and cooking demonstrations

• March 28: “Step Into Strength,” preventing slips, trips and falls and strengthening your bones and muscles

• April 4: “All About the Meds,” prescription drug abuse and benefits of herbal supplements

• April 25: chair exercises, volunteering, bereavement support, advance directives and senior scam prevention

Seating is limited. Call 567-208-2746 to register.

Comments

comments