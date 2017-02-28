Findlay Art League presents ‘Photo 35’ exhibit

Posted On Tue. Feb 28th, 2017
The Findlay Art League will present its 35th juried photo show, “Photo 35,” through March 24.
Best of Show went to Jane Vanden Eynden for her digital print, “This is Where the Funding for the Arts Goes.” First place went to Lisa Ruggielo-Wawrzyniak for her cramogenic print, “Tiki Hut”; Jane Vanden Eynden received the second-place award for “Icing”; Xtaoting Qiu took third place for “Flowers Meet in Heaven”; and honorable mention awards went to Stephanie Sours for “Wine Party,” Spencer Cunningham for “The New Normal,” Jodi Knoch for “Come in Please” and Lisa Ruggiero-Wawrzyniak for “Jonah’s Clubhouse.”
Opening night for photographers and general public is 6-9 p.m. Friday. Nearly all of the framed photographs are for sale.
The Findlay Art League is located at 117 W. Crawford St. The free show may be viewed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

