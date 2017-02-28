Memory loss program set

OTTAWA — A program for individuals with early stage memory loss will be held from 2-3 p.m. March 7 at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa.

Transitions, led by Linda Rae Pollitz, program manager for Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s Association, offers social and educational opportunities and group sharing. Persons who are experiencing forgetfulness, mild confusion or difficulty finding the right words are most likely to benefit, along with family and friends.

Registration is requested by calling the library at 419-523-3747.

