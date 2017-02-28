Plenty of community events to raise developmental disabilities awareness

Celebrity basketball, a visit to the Ohio Statehouse and a coloring contest hosted by Miss Ohio will highlight activities sponsored by Blanchard Valley Center, the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, during National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

“At the Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities, we consider every month to be DD awareness month,” said board superintendent Kelli Grisham. “However, March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and a time when we really reach out and attempt to make everyone more aware of the individuals living in our community with disabilities,”

The month’s schedule of activities is as follows:

• Wednesday: The operations department will be serving coffee with two individuals who work with them from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coffee Amici, 328 S. Main St.

• Saturday: Students from Blanchard Valley School will visit Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik; Jeanne Hewell-Chambers will be at Blanchard Valley Center to present a Project 70273 quilt, made from cloth squares created by staff members and students from Blanchard Valley Center. Project 70273 commemorates the number of people with disabilities put to death by the Nazis in 1940-41. There will be a presentation ceremony at 2 p.m. in the BVC Gymnasium. The event is open to the public.

• March 8: This is Legislative Advocacy Day at the Ohio Statehouse, and several individuals from the Hancock County self-advocacy group, Speaks Out, will attend.

• March 9: An all-inclusive walk will begin and end at Blanchard Valley School, with the walk kicking off at 10 a.m. Community participation is encouraged.

• March 21: The second annual Celebrity Basketball Game will be held at the University of Findlay’s Croy Gymnasium. Doors open at 7 p.m., and game time is 7:30. This free, family-friendly event will showcase the talents of Special Olympics basketball players on teams with local physicians and members of the mayor’s office, police and sheriff’s departments, and local businesses. The pep squad with cheerleaders from area high schools will root on the teams, and Mayor Mihalik will present a proclamation at halftime.

• March 31: Miss Ohio, Alice Magoto, will host the sixth annual coloring contest for area third-graders. A winner from each of Hancock County’s elementary schools will be honored at the event based on the theme “Side by Side, Heart to Heart, Hand in Hand.”

The Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities serves over 600 individuals with disabilities in the county.

