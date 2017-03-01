Beaver party promises a ‘dam good’ time

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

GILBOA — You won’t find a party like this anywhere else in northwest Ohio

You might not find one anywhere else, period.

And you certainly won’t find another bar quite like Stinky’s Country Well. It is here, in the tiny village of Gilboa, that owners Roxane “Rox” and Robert Jr. “Bob Do” Dickey are planning their annual Beaver Eatin Party.

Held the first Saturday in March since 2004, the party hasn’t changed much in the past 13 years, although the preparation of the rodent has evolved through trial and error. The Dickeys found last year that beaver stew works well — some might say better than the pulled pork-type preparation of years past — so they’re going that route again this weekend.

Festival helper and bartender Zac Maag of Gilboa argues maybe, though, the stew was better “because of the type of the beaver we used.” Rather than being trapped as in the past, last year’s featured dish was farm-raised in California and shipped to Ohio.

This year’s beaver has arrived and has already begun fulfilling its dinnertime destiny.

“You have to cook beaver quite a few times to get the smell out of it. It’s really wild and gamey,” explains Rox. She says the rodent will be cooked in beer about three times, for three to four hours each time, before the usual stew ingredients — carrots, potatoes, celery, a little Italian seasoning — are added.

And what goes best with beaver stew? “Beer. Cold beer,” Maag advises.

Colleen Scheckelhoff of Ottawa has been attending the party for years and admits that while pulled beaver sandwiches weren’t quite her cup of tea — too gamey — “At least I can say I tried it.”

And upon hearing of this year’s planned preparation, she adds: “Yes. I would definitely try the beaver stew.”

The Dickeys know they have a bar unlike most others, and it’s clear to any first-time visitor that Stinky’s is the gathering place for Putnam Countians. As Rox tends the bar, Bob Do tosses a few back at a stool. It seems everyone here knows or at least knows of each other, and conversations flow freely among one group of patrons and the next.

Lining the walls are hundreds of dollars worth of dollar bills, each signed or dated to denote some meaningful anniversary. Maag explains that plenty of Putnam County wedding parties stop at Stinky’s between the ceremony and the reception. And, in a county where residents rent a party bus any excuse they can — weddings, 21st birthdays, Christmas parties, etc. — “Ninety percent of all buses come here,” he adds. “And they dance on the bar.”

Scheckelhoff and her husband, Steve, say of course they have a dollar posted up on the wall. “It’s been here 30-plus years,” she says.

The bar’s typical hours are 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, but Rox says they’re happy to open up early for a passing party bus or poker run — just call ahead to make the arrangements.

That’s the kind of personal touch that, decades ago, made Stinky’s a local legend.

Robert and Zelma “Stinky” Dickey opened the gas-station-turned-local-watering-hole in 1983, at that time opening at 6 a.m. to serve coffee and doughnuts to the local farmers. Robert Dickey, a car salesman, would head off to the auctions at about 9 a.m., leaving Zelma behind to visit with the daytime customers. A common saying that began among these regulars as “Let’s go see Stinky” naturally evolved to “Let’s go to Stinky’s,” Rox explains.

Zelma died from breast cancer in 2001, and the bar is now owned by Rox, Bob Do and their sister, Birdie Christman.

Stinky’s remains decidedly old-school, a cash-only establishment where people can rent space to host a birthday or Christmas party at no charge. Its can cozies, which read “You are a stranger here but once,” are exactly the reason Rox feels the Beaver Eatin Party has grown so popular through the years.

“You know you’ll see people here you’ve not seen or heard from in awhile,” she says.

And, the bar’s rodent-bearing T-shirts are also a huge draw. This year’s shirt features the silhouette of a beaver with the slogan: “It Ain’t Fast Food.” Shirts have been shipped to California, Colorado, South Dakota and Florida, and Rox says they’re perhaps more anticipated each year than the actual meal.

“Most people come for the shirts. That’s the highlight,” she says. “Usually you come here once and you’ll want a shirt.”

The party gets underway at 6 p.m. Saturday, running through about 8. Rox will offer up a buffet of other offerings like baked beans, pasta salad, wraps and a cheese tray. All the food is free of charge.

A cold beer on the side, though, will cost you.

