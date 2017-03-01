Scholarships available to current college students

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has 22 scholarship funds available to current college students, several of which are specific to former Hancock County graduates.

A few of the scholarships offered include: the Findlay Branch AAUW Scholarship, for a female, 23 or older, employed in Hancock County and attending the University of Findlay or Owens Community College; the Historic Preservation Guild Scholarship, for a student who intends to pursue a career in or closely related to historic preservation, either in undergraduate or graduate studies; and the Dr. Thomas Richard and Mrs. Wendene Wilson Shoupe Post Grad Scholarship, for a graduate of Hancock County who is pursuing graduate or professional studies.

Information about each scholarship can be found through the scholarship section on the Community Foundation’s website by selecting “College” in the grade level filter. Applications are also available via The Community Foundation on the website, www.communityfoundation.com, until March 22.

For more information, contact Shelly Joseph at The Community Foundation at 419-425-1100.

