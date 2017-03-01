WFIN history shared at museum’s monthly lecture

The Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W. Sandusky St., will host its monthly Brown Bag Lecture at noon Thursday.

Tom Shindledecker will present a lecture on the 75-year history of Findlay radio station WFIN. Shindledecker retired as news director in 2011 and now serves on Findlay City Council and is a member of the museum’s board of trustees.

The lecture is free for museum members, $5 for adult nonmembers and $3 for senior nonmembers. Lunches from Main Street Deli will be available for purchase for an additional $5.50. For a lunch reservation, call the museum at 419-423-4433.

Comments

comments