WFIN history shared at museum’s monthly lecture

Posted On Wed. Mar 1st, 2017
The Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W. Sandusky St., will host its monthly Brown Bag Lecture at noon Thursday.
Tom Shindledecker will present a lecture on the 75-year history of Findlay radio station WFIN. Shindledecker retired as news director in 2011 and now serves on Findlay City Council and is a member of the museum’s board of trustees.
The lecture is free for museum members, $5 for adult nonmembers and $3 for senior nonmembers. Lunches from Main Street Deli will be available for purchase for an additional $5.50. For a lunch reservation, call the museum at 419-423-4433.

