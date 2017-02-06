Laying those Road Sections

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
Milepost 1164

Once I had enough of my printed road sections, it was time to lay out my city.  A WORD OF CAUTION HERE… don’t make the mistake I made and use a water based glue like Elmer’s Glu-all to glue the road sections to your layout surface.  The moisture in the glue went into the paper and it wasn’t long before they warped and wrinkled badly. 🙁

You will definitely need to experiment with the kind of glue/cement that you use when you finally lay your road sections.  An alternative would be to use a much heavier paper and then use the Elmer’s type glue very sparingly.  You only need enough to keep in in place.  It’s not like it will be shifting around much at all once you put it where you want it.

Curves in your roads & streets aren’t all that difficult.  Simply print off one of the curved sections then lay it in place.  Next, take another straight section and trim it to shape.  Finally, lay the straight section on top of the curved piece and point it in the direction you want it to go.  Once you get that like you want it, simply mark the curved section with a pencil and then trim it.  You’re done!

One thing I learned when we visited Disney World several years ago (I’ve probably shared this previously) was that to make your town look larger, try to have all of your streets end in such a way that there is a building blocking a person from looking beyond the end of the street.  The picture above isn’t all that great but the white house at the end of the street allows your mind to imagine that there is something behind that house and beyond.  If that ended at the edge of your layout or something that allowed you to see beyond that point, you realize how short that street really is.  For this reason, the streets and alleys that I laid out had slight curves so that it wasn’t easy to look straight down a street w/o seeing something else that blocked your view beyond that point.

Note that in the above photo, the slight curve forces you to look at the fronts of the buildings that sit on the left side of the street and you can’t see beyond as the front of Independence Hall (my city building) effectively blocks your view.  Hopefully this all makes sense and if you decide to follow suit, you will make your town/city look much larger than it really is.

