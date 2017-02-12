A Car that was Truly FUN to Build

Milepost 1166





While building models is a big part of model railroading for me… and I’ve been a model builder since way back when, it is seldom that I run across a kit that is actually FUN to build. But that is the case with this 70-ton two-bay covered hopper kit from Bowser. It was a really nice project to work on.

First, all of the parts were nicely and evenly painted. Some kits have a few “rough spots” where the painter’s gun didn’t make it around all of the corners. That wasn’t the case here. Even the extra parts like the roofwalks were nicely finished.

The kit was well packaged and all of the parts were present. None of them were broken off of the parts sprues which made it really easy to find, remove, trim and sand (if necessary) them. I hate it when you open a kit and several parts are all over the bottom of the box… or even worse, flat-out missing.





But this kit’s true colors shone through once I started assembly. In the past, I’ll admit… I’ve had a lot of trouble with brake details that sometimes do and sometimes don’t fit the way that they are supposed to fit. Not so with this guy… all of the components fit into their respective spaces and the parts fit properly in relationship to others. There was a brake lever that was supposed to fit into a notch on the internal braces. “Yeah, right…” I thought. But when it came time to add the brace, the other parts fit perfectly. I was impressed.

The rest of the assembly went just as well. The trucks were at the perfect height according to my Kadee coupler gauge, the couplers fit nicely in their coupler pockets and even the weights went into place inside the hoppers without any problem. About the only complaint I had was that the kit used those two-part couplers which I never could get to work properly. I simply dropped in some Bachmann EZ Mate couplers and things were good to go.





I haven’t tackled too many Bowser kits and those that I did build were boxcars that were of the “shake the box” type in complexity. This one had a few more parts and was a bit more of a challenge but as you can see from the photos, it does make a nice model upon completion. But the best part is that I’ll get to build a few more as I purchased a three-car set of NKP cars of the same style when we visited Bowser several years ago! I’m looking forward to that for sure.

dlm

Comments

comments