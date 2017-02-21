A Little “InCamera” Trick

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
By :
Milepost 1169

Dsc_0309

I mentioned several months ago that I had gotten a new Nikon camera that gets a lot of use while I’m out railfanning.  We had some nicer weather a couple of weeks ago so we loaded up and headed to Deshler for a little train watching.  It was a fruitful day as I believe I caught six of them in the few hours that we were there.

During a lull in the action, I was taking some generic photos of the area (I REALLY do like that tower there) and was messing around a little with some of the Retouch settings that are actually built into the camera itself.  The above image came about by turning a photo into a drawing. 

Dsc_0280

Believe it or not but I actually like the results.  I did try it on some other images and those results were just so-so but in this case, I think I have a winner.

It is really amazing what all is packed into these modern cameras.  Of course, their prices reflect those technological advances too but still… not bad given one click of a button.

