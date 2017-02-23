Doomed Xoom

Since you been gone/ since you been gone/

I’m out of my head/ can’t take it – Head East

My Xoom computer began to act strange and refused to work properly.

This tablet was purchased in 2011, my very first computer!

But my marvelous machine was now slow.

I would click on email, only to have that Xoom bounce back to the home page. Aggravating!

Decided to I pack up my tablet and head to the store where a kind clerk pushed all kinds of buttons on my ailing tablet, looking for some solution, some miracle.

Another worker aided this task.

The clerk reset my gmail account, while cautioning that my poor computer may have, at best, one year to live due to its ancient software.

I had depend on my Xoom for weather, football scores and the pronouncements from those on Facebook.

At the store, I noticed new models of tablets, with shiny pictures and sleek designs.

Returning home, my old tablet grew more weary, unwilling to work.

The next day, I returned to that shop and waited behind weekend shoppers to find my new Xoom.

I took my baby home, where infant and new father are fine.

