Doomed Xoom

Posted On Thu. Feb 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Since you been gone/ since you been gone/
I’m out of my head/ can’t take it  –  Head East

My Xoom computer began to act strange and refused to work properly.

This tablet was purchased in 2011, my very first computer!

But my marvelous machine was now slow.

I would click on email, only to have that Xoom bounce back to the home page. Aggravating!

Decided to I pack up my tablet and head to the store where a kind clerk pushed all kinds of buttons on my ailing tablet, looking for some solution, some miracle.

Another worker aided this task.

The clerk reset my gmail account, while cautioning that my poor computer may have, at best, one year to live due to its ancient software.

I had depend on my Xoom for weather, football scores and the pronouncements from those on Facebook.

At the store, I noticed new models of tablets, with shiny pictures and sleek designs.

Returning home, my old tablet grew more weary, unwilling to work.

The next day, I returned to that shop and waited behind weekend shoppers to find my new Xoom.

I took my baby home, where infant and new father are fine.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company