A Neat Little Detail for Cars with Trussrods

I’m not sure if you noticed but this ventilated boxcar has trussrods underneath it. Way back when… before steel construction became commonplace in freight car construction, the floors were made of wooden beams. Over a period of time, these beams began to sag because of the weight of the cargo being hauled in the car so trussrods were added to allow the sagging car floors to be reinforced and pulled back to a more normal position. The trussrods were attached to the floor just beyond the trucks that the car road on. They were stretched over the posts pictured here that were called queenposts. In the middle of each trussrod between the queenposts there was a turnbuckle. As I mentioned, from time to time, the car shop would tighten the trussrods by turning the turnbuckles to shorten the rods, thus pulling the car’s floor back up to more like it’s original position. Oftentimes, these turnbuckles were overtightened and the results were hump-backed cars!

The MDC/Roundhouse car that I assembled and wrote about in the previous post included provisions for the trussrods. But what it didn’t include were the turnbuckles. Fortunately, if you want to add that kind of detail, Tichy Train Group (Website) offers HO scale burnbuckles for the purpose. Using them isn’t really that hard but it does require patience to get them threaded onto the line that you are going to use for the trussrods.

My first word of advice is THROW AWAY THE STRING INCLUDED WITH THE ROUNDHOUSE KITS! There is simply no way that one can successfully thread those turnbuckles onto that kind of thread that is constantly fraying, etc. Instead, I used monofilament fishing line. I can’t remember what test weight but you want a relatively small pound test weight for them. I can’t emphasize enough how tiny those holes are in those turnbuckles, so the smaller the better.

If you look carefully at the picture, you will notice that the line I used is brownish in color. Well, you will look a long time and not find that colored fishing line. What I did was to color my own using a felt tip marker. It is rather easy… simply get a piece of cardboard and take a section of string… about 18 inches so that you have plenty to work with, then, holding one end of the string, lay it on the cardboard and press down on it with the felt tip marker. Now, gently pull the string under the marker and it comes out colored with the ink from the marker. I did mine several times to get that dark brown rusty looking color.

The ink never really penetrates the line so if you handle it a lot, eventually the color will rub off so you want to be a bit careful in that regard. From here, you are ready to go. Tie a big knot in one end of the string then thread it through the first hole on the floor from the top down. Nexst, thread one of the turnbuckles onto the string then thread that up through the opposite hole on the other end of the car. Back down through the next hole, add another turnbuckle and keep on going. Do this two more times and you will be pretty much done. Wrap the exess string around the end of the car and pinch it with some kind of clamp. Go back and thread the line over the queenposts with the turnbuckles between them and pull the string tight. Do this for all four trussrods then retighten the string on the car. I wrapped it around the post where the truck screw goes on the top of the floor. Secure this with a couple of drops of super glue and you are good to go. Once the glue has tried, trim the excess and you have completed your first set of trussrods with turnbuckles.

While it takes extra time, it does make for a little extra detail for those who want to begin to add realism to their freight car fleet.

