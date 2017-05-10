REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Neat Steam Action in NW Ohio

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
I received an email from my friend Mike the other evening and it included a link to a really good video of some steam action in NW Ohio.  The original film was shot by Don Krofta who was noted for his capturing of some really good railroad footage.

The video is actually a “trailer” of one that is being distributed by Herron Videos but it does show some really neat scenes from Deshler and Toledo.

Enjoy!  Click HERE to watch the video.

