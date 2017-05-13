NKPHTS BoD Meets in Findlay

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
On Saturday, May 6th, the Nickel Plate Historical & Technical Society held it spring board meeting here in Findlay, Ohio.  As the “local,” I more or less hosted the event which was held at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church Annex on Sandusky Street.  Many of those traveling from out of town stayed overnight at the Findlay Inn & Conference Center. 

While most of the business conducted by the board was pretty routine in nature, there was some discussion of having a future NKPHTS Convention here in town.  So an exploratory committee will be formed to discuss that possibility.  Since conventions are already scheduled for 2017 and 2018, the earliest something might happen here would be sometime after that.  Stay tuned for developing news as such an event is contemplated.

A special thanks to St. Andrew’s and the Findlay Inn and everyone else who helped make this weekend’s meeting such a success.

