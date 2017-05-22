Favorite Tool?

Milepost 1199

So… what is your favorite modeling tool? Well, if not your favorite, what tool or tools have you had the longest that you still keep around the workbench and use?

This thought crossed my mind because a couple of days ago, I went to find my favorite slim Xacto knife with a #11 blade in it and it was nowhere to be found. I have this habit of when I lose something, I try to remember where I used it last. In this case, I had been using it to poke some drainage holes in the bottoms of some plastic cups I wanted to plant some seeds in. But a thorough search of the area where I remembered working on the cups as well as looking at where the cups were, turned up nothing.

A while later, I asked Janet if she had seen it and she remembered it laying on the counter next to the basement door. She took it down to the workbench and “thought” she laid it right in front. My workbench looks like the special tool bin at your local ACE Hardware Store. I have WAY TOO MANY tools and something like that knife would blend in very easily. But I thoroughly searched and still no dice.

Hmmm… I wonder if she put it in my tool caddy. Now, my tool caddy is probably even more crowded than my workbench but I looked there anyway. Still no luck. Now I’m beginning to wonder if it was somehow lost forever. This thought wasn’t a pleasant one but I was just about ready to give up. I decided to check the tool caddy one more time, this time picking it up to dump all of the tools out to better search. AND THERE IT WAS!

The tool caddy is made up of two separate compartments with some hollow space in between under the handle. When my wife took the knife downstairs, she put it in the middle of the caddy and it found that hollow space under the handle and fell through. When I picked up the caddy, it was laying on the workbench. Funny, but that was quite a relief.

Let me explain why… I had an aunt and uncle who lived in Canton. We would visit with them three-four times a year. When my aunt found out that I liked models, etc, she said that she would have to take me to Schrock’s. Now Shrock’s was the first “real” hobby shop that I had ever been in and they had seemingly EVERYTHING including some stuff that I had no idea what it was for. Anyway, I had wanted an Xactol knife (I remembered reading about them in SCALE MODELER magazine (a publication that lasted all of four issues)) and thought I needed a couple. So the sales associate showed me the slim handled one, the medium handled one and the large handled one. I was thinking that I wanted all three of them then he said, “If you want all three, get this set. It’s cheaper and has more blades in it as well as some other things.” I was all ready to make my big purchase when my aunt pulled out a $5 and bought the set for me! That was at least 50 years ago and I’ve had many of those tools with me ever since. Both my aunt & uncle passed away at least twenty years ago… so now you can see why that particular knife is a special one.

Let’s hear about your special hobby tool or tools!

dlm

Comments

comments