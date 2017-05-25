Flower Child

Working my way back to you, babe, with a burning love inside – the Spinners

“Ambitious” is not a word that I would use to describe me.

The last two springs I have been derelict in planting seeds in my small garden near my porch.

The poor soil, I think, has been the factor in sad gardening results. I had religiously watered my seeds, but with a minimal outcome.

This year, I swore, would be different.

My sister and I traveled to a city store to select seeds. She recommended that I buy potting soil to serve as a good home for my seeds.

Being a novice planter, I was sure that buying soil was a scam. Who in their proper mind would pay for dirt?

I did.

Three were three inexpensive plastic planters I had purchased, put them on my porch and filed them with dirt, uh, potting soil.

Selected a pack of seeds for coleus, marigolds and zinnias.

Also bought three packs of sunflower seeds to plant at the side of the porch because I heard that bees are having a tough go of it, and they really like those plants.

So now I just water and wait…

