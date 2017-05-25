New Caboose at Fostoria

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
A recent trip to Fostoria gave cause to stop at the Iron Triangle Rail Park.  There I noticed that the “new” caboose that the organization had recently purchased was sitting there ready to be loaded onto the track prepared for it.  Ellen Gatrell was there doing her usual maintenance routine and told me that they hoped to get it in place this past Sunday (5/21) so hopefully it is now on its display track.  Apparently, they needed to transport one of the two trucks for it.  One was there in the park but the other one was nowhere to be seen.

The caboose is an older Baltimore and Ohio model and will make a very nice addition to the park.  I know that there are plans to repaint it so it should look really sharp when the project is completed.

By the way, if you are ever in the Fostoria area, a visit to the Iron Triangle Park is a must for any and all railfans.  Located on the east side of the triangle, it offers a nice panoramic/picturesque view of the entire area.  There’s ample parking, picnic tables, a shelter/pavilion and restrooms onsite.  The area is completely fenced in except for the entrance so you can kind of let your kids run a little w/o having to keep a real close eye on them.  Stop in and check it out the next time you are in the area.  Check out that new caboose too!

