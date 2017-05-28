Mr. Maddox goes Train Watching…

Milepost 1201





It was a really nice day when we picked up Mr. Maddox from his house so I told Mrs. M. that we should go train watching. Our daughter needed to get a few things done and we hadn’t seen him for a few days so the time seemed near perfect. Load him into his car seat, strap him in and away we go!

Our first stop was in Carey where one can often see some switching at the National Lime & Stone facilities there. (I need to do a post about that area one of these days.) There was no action in the immediate area but we could see a train far to the south. We waited for a few minutes but he didn’t move so we went looking to see if we could get closer. He moved when we moved and the next thing you know, he was blocking the crossing as he moved north towards Fostoria. Mr. Maddox was ecstatic as he made sure that we knew that “gates down” meant that cars had to wait.

We headed north along US 23 and figured that we could catch the train somewhere along the road. As it turned out, only about 6-8 miles out of town, we found ourselves way ahead of him. We pulled off onto a country road and watched him pass again.





He slowed down a lot so we were able to catch him again farther north.





Once we got into Fostoria, we headed straight for the railpark and the area had plenty of action. But there were other things to check out as well. First, there was the new caboose that was being readied to put in place (see previous post). Even though it was blocked with tape to prevent people from climbing all over it. there was still room for a little person to sit on the bottom step!





…and those BIG caboose wheels!





Of course, each train that went by, Mr. Maddox had to point out just as he is below…





All in all, I believe we saw about 6 trains in a little over an hour. But it was way past nap time (for BOTH of us) and we had to head towards home. We learned that train watching makes one hungry as he cleaned up almost an entire chicken nuggets Happy Meal! Not bad at all for a little guy who had just turned two. There is such a thing as just too much excitement in one day and it showed… when we pulled into the garage at home, poor Mr. Maddox was out cold! It surely was a great day for both of us and I do look forward to doing it again sometime soon with my new train-watching buddy. 🙂

dlm

