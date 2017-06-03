Caboose is now in Place in Fostoria

Milepost 1203





Back at Milepost 1200, I mentioned that I had been in Fostoria train watching with Mr. Maddox and that the Iron Triangle Railroad Park was to get an ex-B&O bay window caboose. This past Saturday, I was there again watching some trains with my friend Denny and noticed that the caboose had been set in place on its display track.

I’m not familiar with B&O prototype but the window arrangement on this one seems a bit unusual. Perhaps the previous owner had added them himself; I don’t know. As I understand it, plans are for the caboose to be painted and the rail park group also is considering some kind of ramp/platform for easier access to the caboose.

It is nice to see that groups like this are taking an active role in the preservation of our railroad heritage.

In a bit of unfinished business, back at Milepost 1199, I asked about your favorite modeling tool. I received this in an email from Jim, one of the readers here:

RE: Milepost 1199 – So… what is your favorite modeling tool? In the mid-1950’s (I lived at Tiffin at the time), I had purchased (on a one-cent sale by Model Die Casting / Roundhouse) around 50 cast metal HO-gauge freight car kits. I had previously obtained a Dremel Tool kit, and while cleaning metal car part castings, and was brush-painting the parts before assembly, I needed a way to thoroughly stir the paint before using. [ My father had previously, obtained a Black & Decker 1/4” electric drill kit, and included therein was an attachment for stirring paint . . . the ‘business end’ shaped like the blades of an ancient farm-windmill. ] This particular item being much too large for my bottles of model paints, I proceeded to make a miniature ‘copy’ of that B & D paint mixer. From the end cut out of a tin can, pre-drilling a small center hole in the sheet metal, I made a disc about an inch in diameter, marking an inner circle on the disc about 3/32-inch in from the outer edge, then laid out increments of approximately 1/8-inch around it’s outer diameter, then cutting into the disc about 3/32-inch at each incremental mark, and twisting each of these segments to form a ‘windmill’, that when spun in operation, it would direct the paint flow toward the bottom of the jar. I then took a long finishing nail, chucked it in the electric drill, and with a small file, I cut a shouldered ridge into the head of that finishing-nail, to snugly fit into the small hole in the center of the ‘windmill’ disc. I then rivited, and soldered the disc, to the shaft. I also drilled a hole in an (empty)paint-jar cap, with which I use on the bottle of paint I was mixing. To mix the paint, I chucked this mixer (through the hole in the spare cap) in the Dremel tool. After a short period of time, withdrawing it very slowly so it didn’t spatter outside the bottle. I immediately afterward inserted this ‘blade’ into a bottle containing paint thinner, spinning it with the Dremel, to thoroughly clean it. Worked fine! Of course, I still have that ‘tool’ in my tool-collection !

Thanks for sharing Jim. When I read about the paint stirring, I was waiting for a disaster to happen… fortunately, it didn’t. 🙂

dlm

Comments

comments