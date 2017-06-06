More Work on the MoW Train Cars

Milepost 1204





I don’t know about you but my modeling seems to go in phases. For a while, I’ll be building structure kits then maybe move to some trackside accessories. Since the layout construction is currently on hold, I’ve been having fun working on pieces for my MoW train. Current plans are that there will be some yard space; this train might just occupy it as a static display. But… if the need arises, an engine could well drag it into action at a moment’s notice.

The photo above shows some of my recent efforts in modifying standard car bodies to look a little different. On the top left, I cut the doors out of an old MDC 36′ wooden reefer, added a “people door,” filled in the extra space then added some porthole type windows. The Pennsy used these on some of their wartime emergency cabooses so there is at least a bit of a precedent. I first punched the holes with a heavy duty paper punch then finished the holes with my trusty Xacto knife. A trip to the local fabric shop secured some eyelets that didn’t look too bad once I got them installed and painted.

There’s nothing particularly special about the car in the upper right. It is a stock MDC/Roundhouse wooden caboose with a special roof on it. When Roundhouse marketed their “3-in-1” kits back in the 80’s, I think they made this roof especially to fit their caboose bodies. If I’m not mistaken, there were four different bodies that were all the same dimensionally which allowed them to use the same roofs and underbodies for each style. As far as I know, there were never any other kits that used these roofs; they had to be acquired as part of those special runs. As an aside, I’d sure like to have a few more of them for other “bashes” that I’d like to consider.

The car on the bottom left started out as an old 3-window wooden caboose. I cut out a door opening on the side and used a door salvaged from an old Athearn steel bay window caboose. The roof is special as well in that I sanded smooth a caboose roof then covered it with thin scribed styrene from Evergreen Styrene.

Finally, the car on the lower right is sporting another special roof that Roundhouse made that has no cupola opening on it. They sold that one with a wooden cab body and marketed it as a transfer caboose.

I have several options as to floors for the cars so there will be even more variables in the cars’ appearances when I’m done. I’ll also hang some ladders, vents, roof tanks and some other “stuff” on them just to junk them up a little. Of course, they will get appropriate hand rails and grab irons as well as correct(?) MoW markings. Finally, they will get a heavy dose of weathering; MoW cars were already at the end of the line… why waste money on maintaining them?

I realize that this kind of modeling isn’t for everyone. Some like to stick to prototype and others are strictly RTR modelers. But if you are like me and like to do a little hacking and filing from time to time, these MoW cars can be a lot of fun. And, it’s hard to really criticize your efforts from a prototype standpoint. After all, over in Altoona, there’s an old passenger baggage car that had half its body removed to convert it into a crane tender. So pretty much, anything goes!





