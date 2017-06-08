Mixed Arrangement

And you can send me dead flowers every morning

Send me dead flowers by the mail

Send me dead flowers to my wedding

And I won’t forget to put roses on your grave – Rolling Stones

As I’ve said, patience isn’t a trait of mine.

That applied to this spring’s planting of seeds in flowers pots on my porch and to a small patch of dirt nearby.

With much anticipation, I waited these seeds to sprout, never mind that they had only been in the ground one week.

Zinnias and marigolds were first to later show sprouts, much to my happiness.

But where were the coleus? Their pot was barren.

I reasoned that I had been sold a poor quality of seeds, so I then purchased cosmos seeds, which were planted.

Less than a week passed when I noticed smallish sprouts in the once-bare pot.

Did the coleus, once thought dead, come back to life? Or had the cosmos pushed to the surface?

Then I noted that sunflowers were hiding.

So I obtained another pack of sunflower seeds that were added to this dirt and then watered.

Today I wait. Did I over-seed or will my porch overflow with flowers?

