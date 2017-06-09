Train Watching with my Friend Denny and his Brother

Milepost 1205





About once a year, my friend Denny and his brother John load up their trick and makes their annual pilgrimage to their favorite train watching spots in Ohio. These spots include Fostoria, Bellevue and Berea among others. And, when he comes to Fostoria, he lets me know so that if I’m available, we can get together and catch up with each others in between trains.

So this past Memorial Day Saturday, they head up to Northwest Ohio and we spent about three hours “quality time” watching trains at the Iron Triangle Railfan Park. It was a great day to both watch trains and just catch up so a good time was had by all. The action was moderate as I’d guess we saw 6-8 trains in the time we were there plus a few others that passed but weren’t easily seen. The best action is wnen NS goes by as those tracks are very near the observation platform. Take a look at some of the trains we saw and enjoy!

































Later in the evening, we took a break and had dinner at the local Bob Evans Restaurant… good food, good friends & good times.

I’ve mentioned this previously but if you are ever in the Fostoria area, the Iron Triangle Railfan Park is a great place to watch trains. Stop in and see for yourself.

dlm

PS. — If you know Denny personally, congratulate him on his retirement! His last day was June 2nd. 🙂

