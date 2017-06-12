“Emergency” Cabooses

Milepost 1206

With my recent emphasis on MoW cars, I kinda/sorta forgot about some of the other uses of the Nickel Plate’s older wooden boxcars. So, the other day when I was rummaging around looking for something else, I ran across my emergency caboose. At that time, it dawned on me that I hadn’t shown any comparison of these cabooses to the recently released Accurail model. So it’s time to remedy that.

By the time WWII had rolled around, the older wooden boxcars in the NKP 10,000 series were beginning to show their age. But wartime shortages meant that such “luxuries” as a caboose had to take a back seat to “important” things like actual war materials and the freight cars used to haul them from their point of manufacture to the coasts where they could be shipped overseas.

With this shortage front & center and these aging boxcars reaching the end of their lifespan, the NKP went to work and gave some of them new lives as cabooses for train crews. New wooden sides replaced the old ones, windows were added, space was allowed for end platforms & steps and cupolas, similar to those on the venerable 1000 cabooses were added. Probably the most unique feature… at least to me… was the cutting of the car’s ends to open them up for greater rearward visibility.

Other railroads had similar conversions including the Wheeling and it turned out that everyone was happy with the decision; crews got “newer” quarters, older cars were given just a few more years of productivity and probably most important, vital war materials were not used.

The cars served admirably but their lives were short. Many were replaced once the war was over and traffic levels slowed down but a few managed to make it into the Fifties where, like this one, they sported the Nickel Plate “High Speed Service” slogan.

If I were really ambitious, I’d give serious consideration to kitbashing one of these from one of the Accurail cars. But… since I was able to acquire this one from the estate of the late Bill Quick, I think I’ll pass…

