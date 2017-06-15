Tichy Windows and Doors

Milepost 1207





With all of my carrying on about kitbashing & scratchbuilding, I’ve failed to really mention one of my “partners” in this process, Tichy Train Group. I’m not sure how long they have been in business but Tichy has been a reliable provider of windows and doors for many of my projects through the years. A long time ago, I wrote about “A1” Tower… my first scratchbuilding effort that I can remember that used windows & doors from Tichy. I’m guessing that was at least 5-6 years ago and I have no idea how long they were in business prior to that.

Most all of their parts are cast in a gray styrene which matches what I use for the trim color on many of my buildings. If they do need painted, that gray serves as a great base color for most any other color that one might want to use. Depending on the size of the part/parts you need, they usually come with enough parts to do what you want to do… most doors are at least four per package and there are often a dozen windows in those little plastic bags.

Their lines include many offerings in all scales and feature doors, framed and casement windows, building detail parts and lineside “junk” that is helpful in finishing most any scene. They also offer several different car kits for the more serious modeler as well as detail parts for your own freight car modifications. Recently, Tichy has added glazing and in some cases, even window shades for many of their windows and doors. The parts are generally flash free and have been very easy for me to work with over the years.

If you are drawing detailed plans for your scratchbuilding project, their website offers dimensions for the openings needed for the different windows and doors. If I had one complaint, I’d like to see that info printed on the packaging so that one wouldn’t have to look it up online. But that is a minor beef; in general, Tichy offers a very good product line and have been a real help to modelers of all skill levels.

I’d encourage you to visit their website and browse through their various offerings. You can order directly from them OR better hobby shops carry many of their products. Click here to visit their site…

HAPPY SCRATCHBUILDING!

dlm

