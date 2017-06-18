Milepost 1208





Like many of you, I’m signed up with many of the major manufacturers of model railroad products to keep abreast of their latest offerings. So it was no surprise when I received an email from Broadway Limited Imports the other day. But what was a surprise was the announcement of the N&W J Class’s pending arrival here in the States. I have to ask myself “Why?”

I’m no fan of market collusion or anything like that but with all of the models that have never been built, why would a manufacturer choose to release a model that has been on the market, produced by another provider? Sure, the J Class is a popular engine but I’d think that many modelers who wanted one (or more) would have already gotten them by now. After all, the Bachmann model has been out for many years and has gone through at least one major revision in that time.

It just makes no sense to me… If I want to sell product, I’d offer something that is actually NEW as opposed to a model that has been around for quite some time. There are models that many have been clamoring for for years that go unproduced while manufacturers seemingly can’t wait to pile on top of each other to produce the same thing over and over again. That remains a mystery to me for sure…

If you want to talk duplicate efforts by the manufacturers, one only needs to look at the F7… it seems that EVERYONE has made one of these. And, in many cases, they have done so several times with several revisions. I’m all for better models but really? Do we need marginally better models of those that have been done many, many times over? I don’t think so.





On the other hand, take a model like this New York Central H5. The NYC rostered over 600 of these and other railroads under the influence of the NYC had them as well. With a few minor modifications, that same model could easily become a Harriman 2-8-2 as well; there were over 1,100 of these in service but no manufacturer has ever offered one to the mass market. Instead, we get another J Class, F7 or even a Big Boy…

Go figure.

