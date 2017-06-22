Baby you can’t drive my car – with apologies to the Beatles

I’ve been stressed.

You see, my car is silver in color, shale silver metallic, to be exact.

There are many other cars in the parking lot here at work with a similar color and shape. Some vehicles are silver, grey, greystone or grayish. You get the picture.

Heading into our parking lot to drive home, I am often confronted with an array of similar-looking autos.

Many a time have I approached a car that I thought was mine in the parking lot, only to find that I have been mistaken.

And it’s not cool to casually slink away from a vehicle that is not mine.

This makes me feel foolish as I walk from car to car, yearning to find my true love.

Sure, I could press the panic button on my keychain in the hopes my lost love would reveal her location. But that would cause panic for others and embarrassment for me.

Perhaps this is my fault for falling in love with a shale silver car.

I should have opted for deep blue or crimson model.

Just don’t tell my car that; she would never forgive me.

