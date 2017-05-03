Art league’s May Show to debut during ArtWalk

The Findlay Art League’s annual May Show will open during ArtWalk from 5-9 p.m. Friday, featuring the work of art league members.

Awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Best of Show will be awarded to Jennifer Sowders for “Canals of Amsterdam,” a watercolor painting on textured board. First place will be given to Phil Sugden for “#19 Prime: Pages from the Manual on Dismantling God.” Second place will be awarded to Ron Fox for his graphite drawing, “Sugarplums.” Third place goes to Ashley Donaldson for “In Bed Together,” an oil painting on a wooden panel.

Members are also offering art pieces including pottery, sculptures, prints, jewelry, fiber art and more, priced $50 or lower, for sale in the gallery.

