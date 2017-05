City Mission of Findlay will hold a food drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The top items on the needs list include canned fruit, baked beans, pasta and soup; 55-gallon trash bags, sanwich or quart-size bags, salad dressing, sugar and creamer, coffee, Pam spray and box and instant mashed potatoes.

Items can be dropped off behind the mission, located at 510 W. Main Cross St.

