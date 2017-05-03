Masonic lodge to serve up soup and salad Saturday

MOUNT CORY — A soup and sandwich luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Cory Masonic Lodge 418, 16000 Ohio 235, Mount Cory.

Soup varieties will include vegetable, chicken noodle, ham and bean and potato. Sandwich offerings include chicken, sloppy joes and hot dogs. Salads and dessert will also be served. Carryout is also available.

For more information, call 419-477-5485.

Comments

comments