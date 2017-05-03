There’s meticulous magic in fairy gardens

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Susan Kennedy, owner of Believe in Fairy Magic, shows off a fairy garden she created inside a wheelbarrow. Inside her Mount Blanchard workshop, Kennedy has crafted miniature gardens in coffee cans, trunks, birdcages and glass spheres. (Brenna Griteman photo)

Susan Kennedy, owner of Believe in Fairy Magic, shows off a fairy garden she created inside a wheelbarrow. Inside her Mount Blanchard workshop, Kennedy has crafted miniature gardens in coffee cans, trunks, birdcages and glass spheres. (Brenna Griteman photo)

By BRENNA GRITEMAN
LIFE EDITOR
MOUNT BLANCHARD — If you’re looking for Susan Kennedy, she’s probably in her workshop, meticulously assembling fairy gardens.

Nestled in the backyard of her home in the picturesque village of Mount Blanchard, the shop looks like a human-scale fairy garden, adorned with twinkling white lights and a silhouette of a pixie on a swing. The periwinkle shop, renovated by Kennedy’s sons, is encircled with spring flowers and filled with a wondrous collection of miniatures: cozy cottages and benches, baskets of apples, watering cans, tiny bottles of fairy dust, flowers and acorns, stones and glass beads, cats, skunks, deer, hedgehogs, pelicans and dragonflies, wizards and gnomes. And winged fairies with crowns made from flowers, or dresses made from petals. Tiny boy fairies are armed with fishing poles or pumpkins, and some don Santa hats.

One could easily get lost in this workshop. It happens to Kennedy regularly.

“I love it out here. It’s my little escape,” she says.

Kennedy went through a tragic event a year and a half ago, which left her with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Her large family rallied around her and a sister, seeking to bring beauty and creative balance back to Kennedy’s life, introduced her to the art of assembling miniature gardens.

“It started off as therapy and it turned into this,” Kennedy says, gesturing at the whimsical collection surrounding her. “You just kind of live in the moment, and it just kind of pulls you out of that depression.

“And then I thought, ‘Everybody needs fairy gardens in their lives.'”

Believe in Fairy Magic offers everything a fairy gardener needs to create their own miniature landscape, including a variety of fairies, foliage and critters, as pictured above. (Brenna Griteman photo)

Believe in Fairy Magic offers everything a fairy gardener needs to create their own miniature landscape, including a variety of fairies, foliage and critters, as pictured above. (Brenna Griteman photo)

The shop, called Believe in Fairy Magic, offers everything one would need to create their own miniature, enchanted world, complete with live plants.

She admits learning to keep plants alive “has been a struggle,” although Kennedy has several pots flourishing under a violet grow light. She says succulents are often the first choice for fairy gardeners, although mini ferns, violets and primrose also make for a perfect addition. Hearty air plants in all shapes and sizes are also displayed inside Kennedy’s cozy shop, as are several varieties of fake plants for those who do not wish to take on a horticultural challenge.

While some fairy gardens are located outside in patches of earth, many are built inside a wide plastic bowl, perhaps, or a birdcage, empty coffee can or a trunk. That’s the beauty of the fairy garden: it can represent anything its creator desires, and can be housed in virtually any vessel.

Kennedy’s shop offers preassembled fairy gardens ready to take home or, if a customer has a theme in mind, they can share their vision and Kennedy will make one specially for them. Fairy gardeners with some time on their hands are welcome to pull up a chair, maybe bring along a bottle of wine, and join Kennedy in the workshop to assemble their own creation under the expert’s watchful eye.

Kennedy says she “absolutely” believes in fairies: “My kids grew up watching ‘FernGully.’ We believe.”

Believe in Fairy Magic is located at 110 N. Main St., Mount Blanchard. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, or weekdays by appointment. Call 419-889-5607 to schedule a time to stop by.

Facebook: Believe in Fairy Magic
Griteman: 419-427-8477
Send an E-mail to brennagriteman
Twitter: @BrennaGriteman

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

May
3
Wed
6:30 pm Gardening Program @ McComb Public Library
Gardening Program @ McComb Public Library
May 3 @ 6:30 pm
Richard and Joanne Ritter will present a gardening program at 6:30 p.m. May 3 at the McComb Public Library, 113 S. Todd St. The informational program will include a question and answer period. No registration is necessary.
May
4
Thu
12:00 pm Monthly Brown Bag Lunch Lecture ... @ Hancock Historical Museum
Monthly Brown Bag Lunch Lecture ... @ Hancock Historical Museum
May 4 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Scheduled for the first Thursday of each month visit the Hancock Historical Museum for a variety of informative and educational presentations on a wide range of topics relevant to Findlay and Hancock County Ohio. Bring your lunch and enjoy learning about our community from a diverse group of presenters. Brown bags are free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers. Lunches from Main St. Deli are available for purchase for an additional $5.50. Lunches include sandwich, chips, cookie and drink.
6:00 pm Findlay Rec Department Lacrosse ... @ Emory Adams Park
Findlay Rec Department Lacrosse ... @ Emory Adams Park
May 4 @ 6:00 pm
The City of Findlay Recreation Department is starting an in-house youth lacrosse league for this spring. The league is for boys and girls ages 4-18. Practices will begin April 18 and continue on Tuesday and Thursday nights through June 1. All practices will take place at Emory Adams Park on the east side, across the foot bridge. Registration is $25 for children under 6 and $45 for ages 7-18. Register by Friday to ensure a free T-shirt. Call 419-424-7176.
6:00 pm May the 4th Be With You @ Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
May the 4th Be With You @ Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
May 4 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
A “May the 4th Be With You” program will be held at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be crafts and activities for Star Wars Day. Costumes are welcome. No registration is required.
7:00 pm Life Tree Cafe: Hey, Good Lookin’ @ St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
Life Tree Cafe: Hey, Good Lookin’ @ St. Paul’s United Methodist Church
May 4 @ 7:00 pm
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week’s program is called “Hey, Good Lookin’: A Healthy Approach to Body Image.” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.
May
5
Fri
7:30 am Maxwell Meyers Memorial Golf Cla... @ Red Hawk Run Golf Course
Maxwell Meyers Memorial Golf Cla... @ Red Hawk Run Golf Course
May 5 @ 7:30 am
The Hancock County Humane Society will host the Maxwell Meyers Memorial Golf Classic and Mutt Strut on May 5 at Red Hawk Run golf course. This year marks the eighth annual presentation of the golf classic, with the community dog walk added in 2016. Proceeds help provide programming including the humane society’s spay/neuter clinic and other food and shelter services. Mutt strut registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the 2.5-mile walk through the golf course starting at 8. Community members are welcome to walk with or without a dog, and breakfast treats will be provided for both people and pets. Advance mutt-strut registration is $20 per person, day-of registration is $25. Registration for the golf classic begins with coffee and breakfast at 10 a.m., with golfing at 11. A “Yappy Hour” featuring cocktails, beer tastings and appetizers will run from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $50 per couple or $35 for singles. To register or for more information, contact the humane society at 419-423-1664 or email paula@hancockhumanesociety.com.
9:00 am Wellness Recovery Action Plannin... @ Focus on Friends
Wellness Recovery Action Plannin... @ Focus on Friends
May 5 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Focus on Friends is holding a two-day workshop on Wellness Recovery Action Planning, an international self-help movement for wellness and recovery, in May. The Findlay nonprofit organization is a recovery center, with a focus on helping those in recovery from mental health issues, addiction or trauma. However, the workshop is not just for people in recovery but is “a program for absolutely anybody who wants to achieve wellness in their life,” said Ellyn Schmiesing, recovery accountability manager at Focus on Friends. The organization’s executive director Wayne Ford will facilitate the workshop. Schmiesing said participants will create their own wellness “toolbox,” and different people might want different tools in their toolbox. They’ll also write down tasks they need to do every couple of days to remain their healthiest, happiest self. Participants are encouraged to share the plan with a trusted friend or family member, who will see the early warning signs if things are not going well. The plan also looks at what to do when experiencing a crisis. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 and 6. Lunch will be provided both days. A $50 fee includes lunch and all materials. To register, call Lisa at Focus on Friends at 419-423-5071. The program was funded through a Trauma-Informed Care Grant from the Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and a grant from the Lai Wei-Zwei and Lai Hung Tsu-Mei Fund of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company