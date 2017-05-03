There’s meticulous magic in fairy gardens

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

LIFE EDITOR

MOUNT BLANCHARD — If you’re looking for Susan Kennedy, she’s probably in her workshop, meticulously assembling fairy gardens.

Nestled in the backyard of her home in the picturesque village of Mount Blanchard, the shop looks like a human-scale fairy garden, adorned with twinkling white lights and a silhouette of a pixie on a swing. The periwinkle shop, renovated by Kennedy’s sons, is encircled with spring flowers and filled with a wondrous collection of miniatures: cozy cottages and benches, baskets of apples, watering cans, tiny bottles of fairy dust, flowers and acorns, stones and glass beads, cats, skunks, deer, hedgehogs, pelicans and dragonflies, wizards and gnomes. And winged fairies with crowns made from flowers, or dresses made from petals. Tiny boy fairies are armed with fishing poles or pumpkins, and some don Santa hats.

One could easily get lost in this workshop. It happens to Kennedy regularly.

“I love it out here. It’s my little escape,” she says.

Kennedy went through a tragic event a year and a half ago, which left her with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Her large family rallied around her and a sister, seeking to bring beauty and creative balance back to Kennedy’s life, introduced her to the art of assembling miniature gardens.

“It started off as therapy and it turned into this,” Kennedy says, gesturing at the whimsical collection surrounding her. “You just kind of live in the moment, and it just kind of pulls you out of that depression.

“And then I thought, ‘Everybody needs fairy gardens in their lives.'”

The shop, called Believe in Fairy Magic, offers everything one would need to create their own miniature, enchanted world, complete with live plants.

She admits learning to keep plants alive “has been a struggle,” although Kennedy has several pots flourishing under a violet grow light. She says succulents are often the first choice for fairy gardeners, although mini ferns, violets and primrose also make for a perfect addition. Hearty air plants in all shapes and sizes are also displayed inside Kennedy’s cozy shop, as are several varieties of fake plants for those who do not wish to take on a horticultural challenge.

While some fairy gardens are located outside in patches of earth, many are built inside a wide plastic bowl, perhaps, or a birdcage, empty coffee can or a trunk. That’s the beauty of the fairy garden: it can represent anything its creator desires, and can be housed in virtually any vessel.

Kennedy’s shop offers preassembled fairy gardens ready to take home or, if a customer has a theme in mind, they can share their vision and Kennedy will make one specially for them. Fairy gardeners with some time on their hands are welcome to pull up a chair, maybe bring along a bottle of wine, and join Kennedy in the workshop to assemble their own creation under the expert’s watchful eye.

Kennedy says she “absolutely” believes in fairies: “My kids grew up watching ‘FernGully.’ We believe.”

Believe in Fairy Magic is located at 110 N. Main St., Mount Blanchard. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, or weekdays by appointment. Call 419-889-5607 to schedule a time to stop by.

Facebook: Believe in Fairy Magic

Griteman: 419-427-8477

Send an E-mail to brennagriteman

Twitter: @BrennaGriteman

Comments

comments