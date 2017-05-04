Camp Laffalot coming to Bluffton rec center in July

BLUFFTON — Registration is underway for Camp Laffalot, a new camp coming to Bluffton Family Recreation this summer.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10-14 at the facility, 215 Snider Road, Bluffton. Led by trained counselors, youth ages 6-12 will spend the week playing high-energy sports and games that help develop teamwork, build whole body coordination, improve interpersonal skills, learn sportsmanship and enjoy friendly competition.

Register at www.laffalotcamps.com using promo code 7FOR7 by Sunday to receive $7 off the registration fee. Contact director Joseph Beagle at 419-358-4150 for more information.

