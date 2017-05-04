‘Chief Black Hoof’ to give historical lecture today

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
The Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W. Sandusky St., will host its monthly Brown Bag Lecture at noon today.
Rusty Cottrel will present a lecture as Chief Black Hoof titled “The Journey from the Gulf to Greenville: 1720-1795.” Cottrel served as a flight instructor and test pilot for the U.S. Navy from 1971-1993. He worked as a senior naval science instructor for 16 years before retiring in 2009. He has portrayed several historical characters and has been interpreting Chief Black Hoof for the past 13 years.
The lecture is free for museum members, $5 for museum nonmembers and $3 for senior nonmembers. Lunches from Main Street Deli will be available for purchase for an additional $5.50. To make a lunch reservation, call the museum at 419-423-4433.

