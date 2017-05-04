Findlay man joins storm relief effort

A local Red Cross disaster relief volunteer is joining the effort to help those affected by storms and tornadoes that struck the Midwest and South over the weekend.

Karl Gingrich of Findlay will be serving as a Red Cross staff services supervisor, overseeing the deployment of Red Cross workers responding to the disaster. Gingrich will be reporting to Red Cross operational headquarters in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

A severe storm system brought flooding and tornadoes to Missouri, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Illinois last weekend, causing at least 15 deaths and dozens of injuries. At least four tornadoes touched down in Texas on Saturday, and parts of southwestern Missouri and northern Arkansas have received up to 11 inches of rain since the storms began. Initial assessments indicate that more than 800 homes have been damaged or destroyed. American Red Cross disaster teams have been working around the clock to provide relief and support services to residents in need.

The Red Cross depends on donations to provide immediate relief. The general public an help those affected by tornadoes, storms and other disasters by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED CROSS or texting the word TORNADO to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

