Friday calendar

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TODAY
50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; Bible study, 9-10:30 a.m.; SilverSneakers classic, 9:30-10:20 a.m.; water exercise class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; Ultra Seniors, 10-11:30 a.m.; SilverSneakers yoga, 10:30-11:15 a.m.; lunch, Mexican lasagna, free ice cream with lunch purchase, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Your Health — Your Nutrition: “Cooking With Herbs,” 11 a.m., fee and registration required; stretch and flex, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; mahjong, noon-4 p.m.; center stage acting class, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Roots and Branches: storytelling workshop, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; book study, 10 a.m., College First Church of God; open discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; open discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; closed discussion, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; 12×12 open discussion, 7 a.m., Dry Haven; closed discussion, 8 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church; open discussion, 8 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Carey.
Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; WRAP workshop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $50 registration fee; Nooners Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m.; therapeutic gardening exercise, 1-2 p.m.; Strength in Numbers Heroin Anonymous, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Open Air LGBT+, 7:30-9 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous, New Hope meeting, 7 p.m., Pioneer Club, 221 E. Pine Ave.
To submit a Calendar notice, call 419-427-8444 and leave a message or email Send an E-mail to life. Messages must be received by noon the day before the event, and by noon Friday for a weekend or Monday event.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

May
5
Fri
7:30 am Maxwell Meyers Memorial Golf Cla... @ Red Hawk Run Golf Course
Maxwell Meyers Memorial Golf Cla... @ Red Hawk Run Golf Course
May 5 @ 7:30 am
The Hancock County Humane Society will host the Maxwell Meyers Memorial Golf Classic and Mutt Strut on May 5 at Red Hawk Run golf course. This year marks the eighth annual presentation of the golf classic, with the community dog walk added in 2016. Proceeds help provide programming including the humane society’s spay/neuter clinic and other food and shelter services. Mutt strut registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the 2.5-mile walk through the golf course starting at 8. Community members are welcome to walk with or without a dog, and breakfast treats will be provided for both people and pets. Advance mutt-strut registration is $20 per person, day-of registration is $25. Registration for the golf classic begins with coffee and breakfast at 10 a.m., with golfing at 11. A “Yappy Hour” featuring cocktails, beer tastings and appetizers will run from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $50 per couple or $35 for singles. To register or for more information, contact the humane society at 419-423-1664 or email paula@hancockhumanesociety.com.
9:00 am Wellness Recovery Action Plannin... @ Focus on Friends
Wellness Recovery Action Plannin... @ Focus on Friends
May 5 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Focus on Friends is holding a two-day workshop on Wellness Recovery Action Planning, an international self-help movement for wellness and recovery, in May. The Findlay nonprofit organization is a recovery center, with a focus on helping those in recovery from mental health issues, addiction or trauma. However, the workshop is not just for people in recovery but is “a program for absolutely anybody who wants to achieve wellness in their life,” said Ellyn Schmiesing, recovery accountability manager at Focus on Friends. The organization’s executive director Wayne Ford will facilitate the workshop. Schmiesing said participants will create their own wellness “toolbox,” and different people might want different tools in their toolbox. They’ll also write down tasks they need to do every couple of days to remain their healthiest, happiest self. Participants are encouraged to share the plan with a trusted friend or family member, who will see the early warning signs if things are not going well. The plan also looks at what to do when experiencing a crisis. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 and 6. Lunch will be provided both days. A $50 fee includes lunch and all materials. To register, call Lisa at Focus on Friends at 419-423-5071. The program was funded through a Trauma-Informed Care Grant from the Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and a grant from the Lai Wei-Zwei and Lai Hung Tsu-Mei Fund of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.
10:00 am Read for L.I.F.E. Tutor Training... @ Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Read for L.I.F.E. Tutor Training... @ Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
May 5 @ 10:00 am – 3:30 pm
Read for L.I.F.E. will offer a tutor training class from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 5 in the Lindamood Room at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. An optional jail training will begin at 9:30 a.m. Potential adult volunteers must be at least 18 years old and are asked to commit to one year or more of volunteering. Volunteers must be literate, but no professional training or education is required. Read for L.I.F.E. is looking for volunteers to teach reading, writing, English, life skills and subject areas of the GED including math, social studies and science. Registration is required by emailing readforlife@findlaylibrary.org.
5:00 pm Spring ArtWalk @ Downtown Findlay
Spring ArtWalk @ Downtown Findlay
May 5 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Downtown Findlay will open its doors to showcase the businesses, restaurants, artists, performers, and musicians from throughout the community for the Spring ArtWalk from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5. The semi-annual event hosted by the Arts Partnership is free to the public. It celebrates commerce and culture, allowing local artists, downtown businesses and restaurants to form a connection that draws spectators downtown to see what Findlay has to offer. Guests may also take advantage of special offers, sales, demonstrations and tastings that many businesses and restaurants offer for this event. Opening for the evening is the Findlay Art League’s May show, a juried showcase of Art League member works that will remain open throughout May. Other area galleries open for the evening include Awakening Minds Art, Jones Building Artist Studios, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and Kan Du Studio. Performers include the Reunion Band at the Marathon Center at various times throughout the day; magicians Excellent Elizabeth and Terrific Tyler at 5:30 p.m. at the Jones Mansion; and “Fermata the Blue,” Liberty-Benton High School’s a cappella group at 7 p.m. at the Jones Mansion. To view or print the official event brochure, including a list of the participating businesses and artists performing or being showcased, visit http://artspartnership.com. Copies of the brochure will be available for pickup at participating event locations. For more information, call 419-422-4624 or visit the Arts Partnership website. Sponsors include First Federal Bank, Taylor Volkswagen, The Courier, WKXA, WFIN, 106.3 The Fox, Eyes on Main, Tall Timbers Industrial Park and Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
7:30 pm Findlay First Edition Cabaret 2017 @ R.L. Heminger Auditorium
Findlay First Edition Cabaret 2017 @ R.L. Heminger Auditorium
May 5 @ 7:30 pm
Findlay First Edition Cabaret 2017 will be held in the Findlay High School R.L. Heminger Auditorium on Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cabaret will showcase the FFE singer/dancers; their backing band, The Boingers; and technical crew members in a variety of musical performances chosen, arranged and rehearsed by the students. The performances will include solo and ensemble acts featuring classical, Broadway, jazz and rock music. In addition, FFE will perform its competition show. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets will be sold Monday through Thursday, May 1 through May 4, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Heminger Auditorium lobby. Limited tickets, based on availability, will be available at the door one hour prior to the performances. The competition show includes the following selections: “Our Fairytale,” “Me and My Baby/Not Your Little Princess,” “The Dreamer,” “I Never Met a Wolf Who Didn’t Love to Howl,” and “My Reality.” The group is directed by Kevin Manley, assistant director is Alycia Althaus, and choreographer is Andy Haines. For more information, call the high school choir office, 419-425-8282, or email Manley: kmanley@findlaycityschools.org.
7:30 pm Sondheim on Sondheim @ Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University
Sondheim on Sondheim @ Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University
May 5 @ 7:30 pm
Bluffton University will present “Sondheim on Sondheim” for the May Day musical. The contemporary musical revue features both well-known and seldom heard songs of Stephen Sondheim from “Into the Woods,” “Company,” “Passion,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” “A Little Night Music” and more. Exclusive video footage of Sondheim himself bridges the musical sections, offering insights into his artistic process.
8:00 pm Open Mic Night @ Coffee Amici
Open Mic Night @ Coffee Amici
May 5 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday nights at Coffee Amici are Open Mic Nights! Head over to hear local talent and get up and show off your own talent!
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company