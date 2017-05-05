Findlay woman knits hats from the heart

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF

A friend’s cancer diagnosis prompted Sharon Lodge to start knitting soft, colorful caps for patients undergoing radiation treatment.

Five years later, the Findlay woman is still at it and estimates that she’s created hundreds of hats for the cause.

“It would take the fun out of it if I kept track,” said Lodge. “I want to do it just because I want to help people. I enjoy keeping busy, and that fills the bill.”

Lodge and her husband, Dick, a retired Marathon senior programmer, have lived in Findlay for 34 years — including the past year at Primrose Retirement Community.

She was just 16 when she bought a learn-how book and taught herself to knit. Later, she did the same with crochet.

“I prefer knitting,” she admitted. “I like the finished product better.”

Lodge put those skills to use when good friend Leona Burdock was diagnosed with cancer and had to go for treatment at the Eastern Woods Radiation Center. There, she learned of the need for hats for patients.

“Leona was expressing this need for the hats and I said, ‘Well, I bet I could do that,'” said Lodge.

She bought a circular knitting needle and some yarn, and eventually put together her own pattern.

“It’s 80 stitches on size 8 needles,” she explained. “You do an inch and a half of ribbing, and then you do 7 inches from the edge of the ribbing up. And then you start to decrease.”

Lodge prefers to use the brand, “I Love This Yarn.”

“This yarn is made in Turkey and feel how soft it is,” she said. “And feel how soft it is when you get it knitted. That’s one thing they stress to us is soft yarn.”

Each skein of yarn yields two caps.

“I buy all of my own yarn. Once in a while people will donate something to me, but 98 percent is my own contribution,” said Lodge.

She has done all manner of color combinations for the hats.

“I do them in Ohio State, Michigan colors. I do them for University of Findlay, Findlay High School, for area schools around, for the top NFL, all of that,” she said.

While she was in the hospital for hip replacement surgery in January, she made a hat that featured a tweed effect which is suitable for a man.

“We do have men. I didn’t know this but I found it out that the men need hats also,” said Lodge. “I said, ‘Well, men shave their heads’. They said, ‘Yeah, but when you lose your hair it’s a different feel, a different sensation’. So the men have to have hats.”

She tries to pick colors that are appealing.

“Sometimes when I’m not happy with one, I just say, ‘Oh well, somebody will like it’. You never know,” said Lodge.

Her family members are also recipients of Lodge’s knitting talents. She has two children and her husband has three. Together they have 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

“And they’ve all gotten hats, probably more than one,” she laughed. “I’ve done a quilt for every one of them — not just quilts, I’ve done heirloom quilts. I just like to leave a bit of myself behind.”

At one time, she said, there were three or four people at Primrose who thought they’d like to make caps, too.

“But I think a couple of them were elderly and their fingers wouldn’t do what they wanted them to anymore. So we never quite got that off the ground. We did make an honest attempt, though,” she said.

Lodge works on the caps as she has time.

“Actually, genealogy is my first love,” she said. “But it’s very hard to keep up with the demand at the radiation treatment center. And it’s a year-round need. They need them in the summer, too, because of the air conditioning drafts.”

The donated caps are placed in a basket at the center where people can take what they want.

“Sometimes people will want another because they’ve got a granddaughter or daughter that needs it,” said Lodge. “In fact, a few years ago I did a tan and navy blue hat for a lady, and she came back and wanted to know if we would make one exactly like it for her daughter who had cancer also. So they brought me the mother’s hat and I made another one just like it.”

Burdock, who is still in treatment, also makes caps. Lodge said Burdock made a special hat for a woman who was going to attend a grandchild’s wedding.

“She didn’t want to go with her head bare, so Leona made an off-white hat with beads on it. And it was just beautiful, and the lady was so pleased,” said Lodge.

Once she’s finished with a batch of hats, Lodge turns them over to Burdock. Then the items are given through their church, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

“Those people at the radiation treatment center are so grateful,” she said.

Lodge said she and Burdock continue to volunteer, “just from the goodness of their hearts.”

“We don’t want money for it,” said Lodge. “I just would like to think if I was ever in that position, there would be a hat there for me.”

