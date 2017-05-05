Powell has collected over 9 million pop tabs in 10 years

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore’s Powell Elementary School donated 573,800 pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio this school year.

The tabs are collected, weighed and recycled for money for the Ronald McDonald House, a nonprofit organization that provides accommodations for families of children receiving care at the hospitals and medical centers in Toledo.

The final total was up from last year when 543,600 pop tabs were collected, said Rick Mays, who heads up the project for the school.

In 2013, the school ranked first in donations by collecting over 1 million tabs.

This is the 10th year for the school to participate in the project, said Mays. In that time, students have collected over 9 million pop tabs.

Powell students plan to contine collecting tabs during the 2017-18 school year. Tabs can be dropped off at Variety Recycling of Findlay, 130 Crystal Ave.; or the Powell school office, 500 N. Main St., North Baltimore, or call Mays at 419-257-3933 for pickup.

