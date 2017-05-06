Church and Religious Events

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
Arcadia UM
ARCADIA — Arcadia United Methodist Church, 19397 Hancock County 216, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its building during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday. The former church, located on Main Street, was destroyed by fire Feb. 21, 1975. Ground breaking for the present building was held on Easter Sunday, April 18, 1976, and on May 1, 1977, the building was consecrated by Bishop Dwight E. Loader. Sunday’s service will include a message by the Rev. Erma Metzger, a time of remembrances, rededication led by district superintendent Barry Burns, special music by the chancel choir, a children’s message and Holy Communion. A carry-in meal will follow in the fellowship hall.

Concordia Lutheran
Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St., will present a special law enforcement appreciation service at its 10:15 a.m. worship service Sunday. All who have attended a Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy are invited to wear their alumni shirt as a sign of support for those in law enforcement. Local K9s will be presented following the service. At 6 p.m. Monday, Pastor Matt Shive will resume his young adult class with teaching on the subject of “Age of the Earth,” asking what Scripture says on the matter and what a faithful witness to it is. The class is open to all area young adults.

First Lutheran
First Lutheran Church, 109 E. Lincoln St., will host this week’s community dinner beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The menu includes macaroni and cheese, green beans, fresh fruit, homemade salads and desserts, along with items through Panera Bread’s Doughnation program. Services are at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m., with EPIC Youth from 6-8 p.m. On Thursday, the church welcomes the Bowling Green State University A Cappella Choir and the Van Buren Varsity Choir, who will present a 7 p.m. concert in the sanctuary, featuring both sacred and secular music. The public is welcome to attend.

First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St., welcomes back guest preacher the Rev. Richard Merrick, a member of the church and a retired United Church of Christ pastor, to lead worship at 8 a.m. Sunday in the chapel and at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The mission committee will host a silent auction Sunday through May 21 to raise funds for the mission team heading to Peru in June. At 10:45 a.m. Sunday, attorney Doug Huffman will present a program on legacy planning in the fellowship hall. Also at 10:45, the Character Builders Sunday school class will discuss the story of Jonah, based on Jonah 1:7-17. “God’s Sustaining Love” is the lesson title, and the class is open to all adults high school age and older. The connectional ministries committee will offer a membership class from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 21 for new and existing members. For more information or to register, call 419-423-2112.

Good Shepherd UM
BENTON RIDGE — Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 119 W. Main St., Benton Ridge, will hold a special Mother’s Day Worship service at 9:30 a.m. May 14. Photographer Sandy Steiner will be available from 8:45-9:30 a.m. and from 10:45-11:30 a.m. for anyone desiring a family photo. Call the church office at 419-859-1234 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday to reserve a time slot. Registration for May food boxes for Liberty-Benton and Cory-Rawson school district residents will be accepted from Monday through Thursday. Call the church office between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on these days to reserve a box. (If you reach a voicemail recording, leave your name and phone number, and someone will connect with you as soon as possible.) Boxes will be available for pickup between 9:30 and 10 a.m. May 20 at the church. Recipients must bring photo identification and proof of address.

Grace United Church of Christ
FOSTORIA — A free concert by singer and songwriter Robert E. Nugent will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday at Grace United Church of Christ, 4481 U.S. 23 North, Fostoria. Nugent will present some of his songs of worship, hope and healing. A time for fellowship will follow in the church hall, and Nugent will have tapes available for purchase. He will also share in the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The concert is being presented by Grace Media Ministries of Columbus.

Life Tree Cafe
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week’s theme is “Embracing Change: Taking the Fear Out of What Comes Next.” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran
JENERA — Six youths will be confirmed in their faith Sunday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St., Jenera. There will be a review of Bible knowledge by the students beginning at 9:20 a.m., with the confirmation service beginning at 10:30. Class members include Kwynn Reis Alge, Kylie Ann Beagle, Logan Grant Below, Austin James Rausch, Cierra Colleen VanDermark and Cameron Michael VanDermark. The group will sing “Speak, O Lord” as its class hymn. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Truck Stop Ministries
NORTH BALTIMORE — Truck Stop Ministries will present Sandi and Kaylene and One Voice in a dinner concert Sunday. Dinner begins at 5 p.m., followed by a concert at 6 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road at Interstate 75 and Ohio 18, North Baltimore.

Upcoming Events

May
6
Sat
all-day UF Spring 2017 Graduation @ Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex
UF Spring 2017 Graduation @ Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex
May 6 all-day
The University of Findlay will hold graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies Saturday. The graduate ceremony is at 9 a.m. with Adam Hechko, a 2002 graduate and veterinarian, speaking. State Sen. Randy Gardner, R-Bowling Green, will speak at the 3 p.m. undergraduate ceremony. Both ceremonies will be held in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. There are 250 graduates from fall 2016 along with 815 spring and summer graduates, though they may not all be walking on Saturday. The ceremonies will be broadcast live by UFTV on its YouTube channel, UFTV Productions. Livestreaming can also be accessed at www.findlay.edu/commencement. DVDs may be ordered for $30 each by visiting UF’s commencement page. There will also be streaming of Griffith Memorial Arch ceremonies following the commencement exercises via Facebook Live.
8:00 am Hancock Park District Fish Festival @ Lakefront Activity Center at Riverbend Recreation Area
Hancock Park District Fish Festival @ Lakefront Activity Center at Riverbend Recreation Area
May 6 @ 8:00 am – 11:00 am
The 21st annual Hancock Park District Fish Festival will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 6 in Giertz Lake at the Lakefront Activity Center, Riverbend Recreation Area. The program is to introduce youngsters, 4 to 15 years old accompanied by an adult, to fishing. Trout will be stocked prior to the festival by the state Department of Natural Resources, Fisheries Division. Only fishing from the bank will be allowed and children must do the fishing with limited adult assistance. State fishing rules and regulations must be followed and individuals should take home the first five trout they catch. There will be no catch-and-release allowed during the event. Bait will be sold at the event. Along with fishing, there will also be an open interactive boating safety display. In addition to posters and other reading material about Ohio boating laws and safety information, visitors and Fish Festival participants will be able to experience sitting in a canoe and can try on life vests. The event will be held rain or shine, except in the event of extreme weather conditions. Names of registered participants will be drawn throughout the morning for random prizes, but participants must be present to win. Besides the state natural resources department, other sponsors include WFIN/WKXA/The Fox and Centennial Screen Printing and Engraving. There is no cost, but registration is required beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Lakefront Activity Center.
9:00 am Findlay Air Expo @ City of Findlay Airport
Findlay Air Expo @ City of Findlay Airport
May 6 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
The Findlay Air Expo will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at the City of Findlay Airport. The free event’s theme is “Honoring Our Aerial Military of Yesterday and Today” and will feature a display of current and former military aircraft. Community exhibits and food vendors will also be on hand. Three continuous, free shuttles will provide transportation from The Cube at 3430 N. Main St., with on-site airport handicap parking available at 1615 Gray St. No other on-site parking will be available that day, although pickup and dropoff is allowed.
9:00 am Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
May 6 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
The first Fostoria Farmers Market for the season will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets. There will be flowers, planters, hanging baskets, plant and vegetable starts. Other vendors will have gifts for moms, including silk scarves, photography, hand-sewn items and jewelry, yard art and wind chimes, homemade jams, soaps, oils and jewelry, pottery, homemade doggie treats, painted signs, Amish brooms and homemade laundry detergent. Also for sale will be baked goods, honey and candles, fresh eggs and frozen beef. Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches in the Masonic Lodge on East Tiffin Street, and Tasty Dogs will be available to purchase. The market is sponsored by Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Limited and the Review Times. For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers Market on Facebook, or call 419-435-1718.
9:00 am Wellness Recovery Action Plannin... @ Focus on Friends
Wellness Recovery Action Plannin... @ Focus on Friends
May 6 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Focus on Friends is holding a two-day workshop on Wellness Recovery Action Planning, an international self-help movement for wellness and recovery, in May. The Findlay nonprofit organization is a recovery center, with a focus on helping those in recovery from mental health issues, addiction or trauma. However, the workshop is not just for people in recovery but is “a program for absolutely anybody who wants to achieve wellness in their life,” said Ellyn Schmiesing, recovery accountability manager at Focus on Friends. The organization’s executive director Wayne Ford will facilitate the workshop. Schmiesing said participants will create their own wellness “toolbox,” and different people might want different tools in their toolbox. They’ll also write down tasks they need to do every couple of days to remain their healthiest, happiest self. Participants are encouraged to share the plan with a trusted friend or family member, who will see the early warning signs if things are not going well. The plan also looks at what to do when experiencing a crisis. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 and 6. Lunch will be provided both days. A $50 fee includes lunch and all materials. To register, call Lisa at Focus on Friends at 419-423-5071. The program was funded through a Trauma-Informed Care Grant from the Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and a grant from the Lai Wei-Zwei and Lai Hung Tsu-Mei Fund of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.
10:00 am Kenton Toy Collectors Cast Iron ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
Kenton Toy Collectors Cast Iron ... @ Hardin County Historical Museum
May 6 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Toy enthusiasts can head to Hardin County for the fifth annual Kenton Toy Collectors Cast Iron Toy Show to buy, sell, and trade toys. The Kenton Toy Collectors Club will be on site to appraise toys. Only vintage toys are allowed and vendor space is available for $25 per table. The Kenton Toy Collectors exist under Hardin County Historical Museums, Inc. to preserve the history of the Kenton Hardware Company and its Kenton Toys, educate its membership and the public, and care for, maintain and expand the museum’s collection.
10:00 am Mother’s Day Workshop For Kids @ Fostoria Community Arts Council office
Mother’s Day Workshop For Kids @ Fostoria Community Arts Council office
May 6 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Cheryl Graves will provide a free workshop for elementary school-age children to make Mother’s Day cards and gifts from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 6, in Fostoria Community Arts Council office, 125 S. Main St., Fostoria. The program is for children in first through fifth grade. For more information, or reservations, call Graves at 419-435-7474. The workshop is funded with a grant from Geary Family Foundation.
The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
