Church and Religious Events

Arcadia UM

ARCADIA — Arcadia United Methodist Church, 19397 Hancock County 216, will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its building during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday. The former church, located on Main Street, was destroyed by fire Feb. 21, 1975. Ground breaking for the present building was held on Easter Sunday, April 18, 1976, and on May 1, 1977, the building was consecrated by Bishop Dwight E. Loader. Sunday’s service will include a message by the Rev. Erma Metzger, a time of remembrances, rededication led by district superintendent Barry Burns, special music by the chancel choir, a children’s message and Holy Communion. A carry-in meal will follow in the fellowship hall.

Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St., will present a special law enforcement appreciation service at its 10:15 a.m. worship service Sunday. All who have attended a Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy are invited to wear their alumni shirt as a sign of support for those in law enforcement. Local K9s will be presented following the service. At 6 p.m. Monday, Pastor Matt Shive will resume his young adult class with teaching on the subject of “Age of the Earth,” asking what Scripture says on the matter and what a faithful witness to it is. The class is open to all area young adults.

First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church, 109 E. Lincoln St., will host this week’s community dinner beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The menu includes macaroni and cheese, green beans, fresh fruit, homemade salads and desserts, along with items through Panera Bread’s Doughnation program. Services are at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m., with EPIC Youth from 6-8 p.m. On Thursday, the church welcomes the Bowling Green State University A Cappella Choir and the Van Buren Varsity Choir, who will present a 7 p.m. concert in the sanctuary, featuring both sacred and secular music. The public is welcome to attend.

First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St., welcomes back guest preacher the Rev. Richard Merrick, a member of the church and a retired United Church of Christ pastor, to lead worship at 8 a.m. Sunday in the chapel and at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The mission committee will host a silent auction Sunday through May 21 to raise funds for the mission team heading to Peru in June. At 10:45 a.m. Sunday, attorney Doug Huffman will present a program on legacy planning in the fellowship hall. Also at 10:45, the Character Builders Sunday school class will discuss the story of Jonah, based on Jonah 1:7-17. “God’s Sustaining Love” is the lesson title, and the class is open to all adults high school age and older. The connectional ministries committee will offer a membership class from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 21 for new and existing members. For more information or to register, call 419-423-2112.

Good Shepherd UM

BENTON RIDGE — Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 119 W. Main St., Benton Ridge, will hold a special Mother’s Day Worship service at 9:30 a.m. May 14. Photographer Sandy Steiner will be available from 8:45-9:30 a.m. and from 10:45-11:30 a.m. for anyone desiring a family photo. Call the church office at 419-859-1234 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday to reserve a time slot. Registration for May food boxes for Liberty-Benton and Cory-Rawson school district residents will be accepted from Monday through Thursday. Call the church office between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on these days to reserve a box. (If you reach a voicemail recording, leave your name and phone number, and someone will connect with you as soon as possible.) Boxes will be available for pickup between 9:30 and 10 a.m. May 20 at the church. Recipients must bring photo identification and proof of address.

Grace United Church of Christ

FOSTORIA — A free concert by singer and songwriter Robert E. Nugent will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday at Grace United Church of Christ, 4481 U.S. 23 North, Fostoria. Nugent will present some of his songs of worship, hope and healing. A time for fellowship will follow in the church hall, and Nugent will have tapes available for purchase. He will also share in the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The concert is being presented by Grace Media Ministries of Columbus.

Life Tree Cafe

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 218 E. Sandusky St., will host a Life Tree Cafe discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. This week’s theme is “Embracing Change: Taking the Fear Out of What Comes Next.” Life Tree Cafe meets weekly to address tough questions in life. The public is invited to attend. Visit www.stpaulsfindlay.org, www.lifetreecafe.com or facebook.com/lifetreecafefindlay for more information.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran

JENERA — Six youths will be confirmed in their faith Sunday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St., Jenera. There will be a review of Bible knowledge by the students beginning at 9:20 a.m., with the confirmation service beginning at 10:30. Class members include Kwynn Reis Alge, Kylie Ann Beagle, Logan Grant Below, Austin James Rausch, Cierra Colleen VanDermark and Cameron Michael VanDermark. The group will sing “Speak, O Lord” as its class hymn. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Truck Stop Ministries

NORTH BALTIMORE — Truck Stop Ministries will present Sandi and Kaylene and One Voice in a dinner concert Sunday. Dinner begins at 5 p.m., followed by a concert at 6 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road at Interstate 75 and Ohio 18, North Baltimore.

Comments

comments