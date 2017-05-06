Class of 2018 forming now

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
The Hancock Leadership program is accepting applications for the 2017-18 class.
Hancock Leadership, a program of the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Hancock Leadership Alumni Association, is a nine-month seminar program designed to develop and cultivate people with a passion to serve the community. Participants make connections with other class members and gain increased knowledge about the city and its surrounding communities.
The program launches in August, followed by one full-day session per month. Sessions are held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at various locations throughout the county.
Topics covered include local history, agriculture, arts and media, education and public safety, among others. Class members are also required to take part in a service project conducted outside of regular class time.
Tuition is $825, and arrangements for payment can be made with a participant’s employer and/or sponsoring organization. A limited number of scholarships are available to applicants who require financial assistance.
For more information or to apply, visit FindlayHancockChamber.com and click on the “Leadership” tab. For questions, contact the chamber at 419-422-3313 or email leadership@FindlayHancockChamber.com. Deadline for applications is June 9.

